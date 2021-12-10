ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach, FL

PREP ROUNDUP: Arnold edges past Fort Walton Beach 1-0 with late goal

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JnVyE_0dJX2Is900

PANAMA CITY BEACH — The Arnold and Fort Walton Beach boys soccer teams faced off in a battle of undefeated teams Thursday night at Gavlak Stadium and it was the Marlins who came out on top 1-0.

Gavin Chester scored a goal with 20 minutes left in the game on an assist from Landon Ullman to break up a scoreless tie and give the Marlins (7-0-1) the win. Fort Walton Beach fell to 7-1-1 with the loss.

The Marlins have now gone 35 consecutive games without suffering a defeat. Arnold will next play host to Navarre on Monday.

Bay 2, Marianna 0

MARIANNA — Addel Morales and Ahmed Abdelhai both scored goals to give the Tornadoes (5-3) the win. Christopher Gable led Marianna (3-3) with eight saves.

Bay will next play Saturday against Gadsden County at Rutherford. Marianna will next play at Walton on Tuesday.

Niceville 8, Mosley 1

NICEVILLE — Jordan Whitely scored the only goal of the game for Mosley (2-4-1) on an assist from Lamar Clark. Ayden Morales led the Eagles (5-1-1) with three goals, while Michael O'Leary had a goal and five assists.

Mosley will next play Tuesday against Choctawhatchee at Bozeman.

Girls basketball

Rutherford 66, Choctawhatchee 59

SPRINGFIELD — The Rams improved to 9-0 on the season with the win, while the Indians fell to 3-4. Rutherford will next play at Mosley on Saturday.

Nautica Bouie led Rutherford with 18 points, five rebounds, and 10 assists, with Ava Butler scoring 18 points on 4 of 9 from the 3-point line. Shakirah Edwards added 13 points and eight rebounds, with Braniya Baker scoring 12 points.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: PREP ROUNDUP: Arnold edges past Fort Walton Beach 1-0 with late goal

