U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The United Nations on Friday announced the appointment of Catherine Russell, an aide to U.S. President Joe Biden, as the next executive director of children's agency UNICEF.

Russell is currently director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office and assistant to the president.

"Ms. Russell brings to the role decades of experience in developing innovative policies that empower underserved communities around the world," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

Biden said Russell was "exceptionally well-prepared" to head UNICEF. "We will miss Cathy. But our loss is UNICEF’s gain."

She served as ambassador-at-large for global women’s issues at the U.S. Department of State under the administration of former President Barack Obama, the U.N. said.

A U.N. spokesperson said in July that outgoing UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore planned to step down to deal with a family health issue.

Since UNICEF was established in 1946, all its executive directors have been American.

Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Mark Porter

