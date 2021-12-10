ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US targets Chinese, North Korean firms with sanctions

By GREG BAKER
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
This photo taken on June 2, 2019 shows a facility believed to be a re-education camp in Artux in China's Xinjiang -- The United States blacklisted a Chinese software firm for allegedly taking part in the oppression of Uyghurs in the western region /AFP/File

The United States placed a Chinese software firm and a North Korean animation studio on its blacklist Friday as it slapped sanctions on officials and entities in eight countries for human rights abuse.

The US Treasury said China's artificial intelligence company SenseTime, and two ethnic Uyghur political leaders in China's Xinjiang region Shohrat Zakir and Erken Tuniyaz, took part in the sweeping oppression of Uyghurs.

The Treasury said SenseTime's facial recognition programs were designed in part to be used in Xinjiang against Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim minorities, more than one million of who have been incarcerated in prison camps in the region.

"The mass detention of Uyghurs is part of an effort by (Chinese) authorities to use detentions and data-driven surveillance to create a police state in the Xinjiang region," the Treasury said.

The Treasury also accused North Korea's government-run animation firm, SEK Studio, and companies and individuals related to it, of exploiting North Korean workers to earn much-needed foreign exchange and avoid sanctions on the country.

SEK Studio has an international reputation and has contributed work to big-budget animated features including Disney's "Pocahontas" and "The Lion King."

Also hit with sanctions was North Korean Minister of People's Armed Forces Ri Yong Gil.

They are the first new US sanctions to target North Korea since President Joe Biden took office.

In additional actions to mark Human Rights Day 2021, the Treasury added four Myanmar state and region chief ministers to its sanctions blacklist, accusing them of participating in "brutal crackdowns" against the Myanmar people.

A Bangladesh internal security unit, the Rapid Action Battalion, which is accused of involvement in nearly 600 extrajudicial killings since 2018, was also included.

In a parallel, the US State Department announced Friday the blacklisting of 12 officials from China, Uganda, Belarus, Bangladesh,  Sri Lanka, and Mexico "for their involvement in gross violations of human rights."

"We are determined to put human rights at the center of our foreign policy, and we reaffirm this commitment by using appropriate tools and authorities to draw attention to and promote accountability for human rights violations and abuses," said Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Related
The Independent

North and South Korea agree ‘in principle’ to end war, 70 years after military hostilities ended

North and South Korea, the US and China have agreed to declare a formal end to the Korean war, a conflict that ended in an unstable armistice in 1953.South Korean president Moon Jae-in said the four countries had made a pact “in principle” to officially announce the war was over. The Korean war, which ran from 1950 to 1953, divided the Korean peninsula into two countries. Since then, successive US administrations, China and the UN have failed to settle terms to end hostilities officially, making the two countries technically in a perpetual state of war.However, Mr Moon added that talks...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Blinken vows more US military might in Indo-Pacific

The United States will expand its military and economic relationships with partners in Asia to push back against China’s increasing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday.Blinken said the Biden administration is committed to maintaining peace and prosperity in the region and will do that by boosting U.S. alliances, forging new relationships and ensuring that the U.S. military maintains “its competitive edge.”“Threats are evolving, our security approach has to evolve with them. To do that, we will lean on our greatest strength: our alliances and partnerships,” Blinken said in a speech in Indonesia, outlining...
MILITARY
atlantanews.net

The war that the US hopes will never end

Reports that there is an agreement in place to bring the Korean War to an end should not be taken seriously. This would be of no benefit to the United States, which for various reasons wants to maintain the status quo. South Korea's President Moon Jae-in says that a "deal...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Blinken urges end to Chinese 'aggressive actions' in Asia-Pacific

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday urged China to cease "aggressive actions" in the Asia-Pacific, speaking during a visit to the region, as Washington seeks to bolster alliances against Beijing. President Joe Biden's administration is trying to reset relations and reassert its influence in Asia after the turbulence and unpredictability of the Donald Trump era. Blinken's comments came in Indonesia, the first leg of a Southeast Asian tour, the latest visit to the region by a senior US official in recent months. In a speech outlining the US approach to what it terms the Indo-Pacific, Blinken said Washington would work with allies and partners to "defend the rules-based order" and that countries should have the right to "choose their own path".
FOREIGN POLICY
CNBC

U.S. imposes sweeping human rights sanctions on China, Myanmar and North Korea

The United States on Friday imposed extensive human rights-related sanctions on dozens of people and entities tied to China, Myanmar, North Korea and Bangladesh. It added Chinese artificial intelligence company SenseTime Group to an investment blacklist. China's embassy in Washington denounced the U.S. move as "serious interference in China's internal...
FOREIGN POLICY
realcleardefense.com

The Growing Danger of U.S. Ambiguity on Taiwan

Biden Must Make America’s Commitment Clear to China—and the World. Over the past year, the questions of whether China will forcibly move against Taiwan and how best to deter Chinese aggression have moved to the center of debates about U.S. foreign policy. This is due to a combination of factors. Officials and analysts in Washington increasingly recognize that China now has the capability to fight a war with the United States over Taiwan—a notion that once seemed far-fetched. There is also a growing sense among American observers that Chinese President Xi Jinping, having suffered few consequences for his crackdown in Hong Kong and his aggressive moves in the South China Sea and convinced that the United States is in inexorable decline, feels emboldened to force the pace of unification with Taiwan.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

AFP

