The supply of farmed seafood will slump by 16 per cent over the next 70 years unless more is done to tackle the climate emergency, a study has found.Researchers at the University of British Columbia estimated that the amount of ocean-farmed seafood could drop by as much as 90 per cent in the most affected areas - including countries such as Bangladesh, China and Norway - by the end of the century.If action is not taken, a steep fall in availability will be caused by factors including a shortage of feed, which is typically made of fish species like herring...

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO