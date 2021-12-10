FAT Brands Enters Libya With 10-Store Deal

Department store Selfridges is set to be sold to Thailand’s Central Group, according to reports.The Weston family have been searching for a buyer and want around £4 billion for the retailer, which has 25 stores globally, including the flagship Oxford Street site as well as branches in Dublin the Netherlands and Canada.According to the Times, which first reported the deal, the process could drag on until the end of the year but terms were agreed in the last few days.Selfridges declined to comment.The business can trace its roots back to 1908, when it was founded by Harry Gordon Selfridge,...

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 12 DAYS AGO