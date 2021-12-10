ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

FAT Brands Enters Libya With 10-Store Deal

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ: FAT) signed a new deal to enter Libya with 10 new franchised restaurants. The financial terms of the arrangement were not...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

JCPenney to Sell Forever 21 Brand Across 100 Stores and Online

The Forever 21 brand will soon be available for purchase at JCPenney, in stores and online. The department store announced today that it has added the fast-fashion firm to its growing portfolio of brands, further enhancing its teen and young adult selection. JCPenney, which currently operates 650 stores across the U.S., will sell an assortment of tops, bottoms, and dresses across the Forever 21 catalogue in JCPenney 100 stores and on its website. “Forever 21 and JCPenney share a mission to make the latest trends accessible to all while inspiring unique style and confidence,” said Michelle Wlazlo, executive vice president, chief merchandising...
RETAIL
franchising.com

Slim Chickens Inks Largest Franchise Deal in Brand History

December 07, 2021 // Franchising.com // MIAMI - Slim Chickens announced today it has inked a deal for the entire state of Indiana and the Southeast region of Florida for a total of 60 locations. Slim Chickens’ leadership team is top-notch,” said Al Cabrera, the franchise partner spearheading the 60-unit...
INDIANA STATE
Washington Post

Branding the Billion-Dollar Dark Stores

By the time you’ve finished this article, a man on a moped might have delivered a Mars bar. Or a vape pod. Or cat food. Or aspirin. Or any one of 1,500 grocery store items you absolutely have to have within 15 minutes — if not faster. This is “Q-Commerce”...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Deal#Libya#Restaurants#Fat Brands Enters#Fat Brands Inc#Hurricane Grill Wings#Fatburger#Express
The Independent

Selfridges owners close in on deal to sell department store

Department store Selfridges is set to be sold to Thailand’s Central Group, according to reports.The Weston family have been searching for a buyer and want around £4 billion for the retailer, which has 25 stores globally, including the flagship Oxford Street site as well as branches in Dublin the Netherlands and Canada.According to the Times, which first reported the deal, the process could drag on until the end of the year but terms were agreed in the last few days.Selfridges declined to comment.The business can trace its roots back to 1908, when it was founded by Harry Gordon Selfridge,...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Benzinga

Color Star Tech Forges MOU With Alibaba Cloud; Shares Pop

Entertainment technology company Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: CSCW) forged a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) Cloud. The two parties will be at China Pavilion, World Expo 2020 in Dubai, on December 25 - 26 to join hands and explore potential in-depth cooperation.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Coinbase Set To Launch NFT Support Via Self-Custody Wallet

Major U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) plans to add non-fungible token (NFT) support to its self-custody wallet software, the Coinbase Wallet. What Happened: Coinbase announced that its wallet will soon support NFTs and allow its users to view their collectibles and access leading NFT marketplaces, according to a...
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Hollister Biosciences Rebrands To Yourway Cannabis Brands, Revamps Business

Hollister Biosciences Inc. (CSE:HOLL) (OTC:HSTRF) (FRANKFURT: HOB) launched its previously announced rebrand to YourWay Cannabis Brands Inc. on Tuesday. The Vancouver-based company with operations in California and Arizona completed an extensive rebranding to align with its strategic corporate transformation and renewed corporate vision. In addition, the company's shares will start...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Benzinga

This Ethereum Rival Is Primed For A 259% Rally By January, As Per Kraken

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has predicted a strong 259% rally for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) rival and smart contract platform Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) by early 2022. What Happened: Solana remains in a massive broadening ascending wedge since 2020 and appears to be in the early innings of a fourth wave of “price discovery,” according to Kraken’s November 2021 Market Recap and Outlook report.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Lucid Shares Are Sliding Today

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) is trading lower Thursday after the company announced an offering of $1.75 billion in convertible senior notes. The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Lucid, will accrue interest payable semi-annually in arrears, and will mature on December 15, 2026, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted.
BUSINESS
travelweekly.com

United enters codeshare deal with Virgin Australia

United has entered into a codeshare and reciprocal loyalty agreement with Virgin Australia. The partnership, which will replace Virgin Australia's current codeshare arrangement with Delta, is to take effect in April, pending government approval. United currently offers daily flights from San Francisco and Los Angeles to Sydney. The carrier expects...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Polaris Partners With Fintech Company Octane

Polaris Inc (NYSE: PII) has signed a multi-year partnership with fintech company Octane Lending Inc to provide customers with the digital process for financing Powersports purchases, effective January 1, 2022. Through the partnership, Polaris customers and dealers can make use of Octane's digital lending to finance Polaris Sportsman, RANGER, RZR,...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

20K Retail Stores To Sell Playing Cards Linked To NFTs In Groundbreaking Deal

Toy producer MGA Entertainment will distribute collectible playing cards linked to non-fungible tokens (NFTs) through a capillary worldwide network of 20,000 retail stores. What Happened: MGA Entertainment entered into a partnership with digital asset consultancy firm Iconic in September and is now leveraging their blockchain expertise to make NFTs a part of its $25 billion L.O.L. Surprise brand, according to a Tuesday announcement.
RETAIL
Benzinga

DAVIDsTEA Partners With WIPTEC To Improve Order Fulfillment Capabilities

DAVIDsTEA Inc (NASDAQ: DTEA) is partnering with WIPTEC pick, pack & ship, a 3PL provider in Quebec, to outsource its product warehousing, distribution, and shipping activities for Canada and the U.S. Through the new logistics model, DAVIDsTEA aims to enhance its distribution capabilities and improve the customer experience across North...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Tempur Sealy raises share buyback authorization to $1.5 billion

Mattress company Tempur Sealy International Inc. said Monday it has increased its share buyback authorization to $1.5 billion. The company bought back about 20 million of its shares in the 12 months to Sept. 30 at a cost of about $700 million. The latest sum is equal to about 15% of the company's current market capitalization. "We expect to execute on this authorization while maintaining a leverage ratio below the mid-point of our long-term target range of 2 to 3 times adjusted EBITDA," CEO Scott Thompson said in a statement. Shares were not active premarket but have gained 50% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 25%.
BUSINESS
Fast Casual

Fazoli’s, FAT Brands CEOs keynoting RFIS 2022

Fazoli's and FAT Brands made headlines last month when their CEOs Carl Howard and Andy Widerhorn, respectively, announced that FAT Brands was acquiring the 220-unit fast casualItalian brand for $130 million. The men will reveal the strategy behind that deal during the keynote address at the Restaurant Franchising and Innovation...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
20K+
Followers
92K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy