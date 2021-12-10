ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Dana White says 'don't believe the bullsh*t' on fighter pay: 'Most UFC fighters make more than boxers'

By Simon Samano
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ytXPP_0dJWzlHX00

Whether or not UFC fighters are underpaid continues to be a hot topic, but promotion president Dana White insists that his athletes are compensated well.

When asked whether UFC fighters could one day make more money than boxers, White said the promotion’s top stars already earn more than those competing in boxing title fights.

“Yeah, definitely,” White told Yahoo Sports!. “Listen, when you talk about the elite – I’m putting on 44 fights in a year, right? And people are buying these pay-per-views, you know, 13 or 14 a year, watching all the other ones building, whatever. Then you look at what most of these guys make. Most UFC fighters make more than boxers. OK?

“Most UFC fighters make more than boxers, especially at a lower level. Then, the guys, you know, the Khabibs, the Conors, the Rondas, you know, even the Jon Joneses, these guys make more than most of these (boxers) that are fighting for big title fights. Don’t believe the bullsh*t. Don’t believe all the stuff you hear. These guys make a lot of money.”

For years, UFC fighter purses largely were disclosed by athletic commissions, but that changed in 2020. Beginning with UFC 261 in April, the UFC deemed its purses “a trade secret,” which therefore exempts fighter salaries from the public record in Florida and other states. Three months later, the Nevada Athletic Commission – which regulates the most UFC events in a given year – announced a move to make fighter purses confidential.

One of the UFC’s biggest stars and a name White mentioned is former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who recently was engaged in a highly publicized contract dispute with the UFC. At the time, White scoffed at the idea that Jones wanted “Deontay Wilder money” to fight Francis Ngannou, referencing the reported $25-30 million that Wilder made for his rematch with Tyson Fury.

Although the UFC’s popularity has skyrocketed through the years, fighters continue to express a growing interest in boxing. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has been calling out Canelo Alvarez, while heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has mentioned Tyson Fury’s name on numerous occasions. Then there are the various fighters under UFC contract who want to get their hands on YouTube star-turned pro boxer Jake Paul, who’s been a vocal advocate for UFC fighter pay.

According to White, 2021 is the promotion’s highest-selling year in terms of pay-per-views, which included two cards highlighted by the sport’s biggest star, Conor McGregor. The UFC will close out the year with one of its most stacked cards on Saturday, headlined by a lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier at UFC 269.

“We’re breaking tons of records this year,” White said. “Ever since we went back to fans coming, we’ve sold out every event. We’re gonna break the pay-per-view record this year – most PPV’s (sold) ever in a year and a lot more. We charged right through COVID, we figured out how to do it, we did it, and I believe that the fanbase grew in 2020. Obviously our social media grew, and lots of other numbers showed that we did.”

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Dana White on Sean O’Malley’s first round finish at UFC 269: “Looks like we’re going to have to pay him”

UFC president Dana White has admitted the promotion will have to give Sean O’Malley a bump in pay after his win at UFC 269. On Saturday night, Sean O’Malley made a real statement by finishing Raulian Paiva in the first round of their bantamweight showdown. It took “Suga” up to 15-1 and ensured that he will, in all likelihood, take on a ranked opponent in his next outing.
UFC
SPORTbible

Dana White Launches Into Foul-Mouthed Rant Against UFC Superstar

UFC chief Dana White has got into a high-profile spat with reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. It was announced that Adesanya would take on Australia's Robert Whittaker in February at UFC 271, to which the New Zealander replied with a 'cap' emoji, which is slang for lies or lying. This...
UFC
Albany Herald

Dana White fills fighters' pockets after exciting show at UFC 269

On a night filled with great fights, UFC president Dana White filled the pockets of eight fighters with $50,000 post fight bonuses. This move by the UFC is very rare. Normally only three to four fighters receive bonuses on a particular card. No fighter deserved the bonus more than Julianna...
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
mmanews.com

Dana White Teases Big Pay Raise For Sean O’Malley After UFC 269

UFC President Dana White has big plans for bantamweight prospect, Sean O’Malley, following his latest finish over Raulian Paiva at UFC 269. O’Malley found his range with his striking just minutes into the fight and pressured Paiva against the fence right away. After throwing a barrage of combinations, O’Malley landed a hard right hand that dropped Paiva to the canvas, ending the fight.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Dana White explodes after Israel Adesanya implies his rematch with Robert Whittaker at UFC 271 is not a done deal

UFC president Dana White has reacted angrily to Israel Adesanya’s implication that his rematch with Robert Whittaker isn’t a done deal. Dana White has often been involved in verbal spats with fighters and, most of the time, the exchanges take place indirectly. This serves as yet another example of that with Israel Adesanya using a “cap” symbol to indicate he believes Dana White and the UFC are lying about his Robert Whittaker rematch being signed, sealed and delivered. The pair are currently set to clash at UFC 271 but Adesanya seems to disagree with the current state of play.
UFC
punditarena.com

Dana White explains how significant winning a belt is for a fighters career

Dana White and Daniel Cormier break down the difference a belt makes to a fighter’s career. While speaking with Dana White, Daniel Cormier pointed out how important winning the belt was in his career. With most fighters dreaming of reaching that level, Cormier and White explained that the reality is beyond expectations.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Tyson Fury
Person
Dana White
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Kamaru Usman
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Jon Jones
dallassun.com

UFC champ Oliveira accused of cheating with glove move in Poirier win

Charles Oliveira underscored his authority in the UFC lightweight division with a third-round submission win against Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas, but some eagle-eyed viewers claim his win is marred by an act of cheating. Louisiana native Poirier's second crack at the undisputed world title went much the same way...
UFC
Wrestling World

Rey Mysterio makes a big announcement

Rey Mysterio is undoubtedly one of the greatest wrestlers in wrestling history and is the best luchador of the last twenty years. The legend of Mexican origins returned to WWE in 2018 and from 2020 he also presented his son Dominik in the company who is gradually gaining more and more importance in the company.
WWE
MMAmania.com

Julianna Pena historic upset cost Amanda Nunes ‘mega-million dollar fight’ against Kayla Harrison | UFC 269

Julianna Pena did what Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg, and Holly Holm failed to do. She beat (and finished) Amanda Nunes, widely considered the greatest female mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter in history. Pena’s bookie-busting upset — which cost some idiot $318,000 — will undoubtedly lead to an immediate rematch between “Lioness” and the “Venezuelan Vixen,” perhaps at some point in early-to-mid 2022.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Boxer#Combat#Yahoo Sports
bjpenndotcom

UFC 269 Bonus Report: Kai Kara-France earns ‘POTN’ for KO of Cody Garbrandt

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC 269 event, a fourteen-bout fight card headlined by Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier. The highly anticipated lightweight title fight produced one of the craziest opening rounds in UFC history. Dustin Poirier was able to drop Charles Oliveira on two occasions and appeared to be cruising towards his much desired title win. However, in round two ‘Do Bronx’ was able to score an early takedown and road out the round on top while dropping elbows. Then, in round three, Oliveira was able to take the back of ‘The Diamond’ and promptly locked in a rear-naked choke to finish the contest (see that here).
UFC
AFP

Donaire defends WBC title with body shot KO of Gaballo

Nonito Donaire showed that age is a just a number, knocking Reymart Gaballo out in the fourth round with a thunderous body shot to retain his World Boxing Council bantamweight title on Saturday. This was his first defence of the WBC title that he won six months ago with another sensational fourth round knockout of Nordine Oubaali to become the oldest world champion ever at 118 pounds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
bardown.com

Conor McGregor issues another challenge and UFC fans absolutely torch him

There is no doubt that Conor McGregor has earned the nickname “Notorious.” One of the biggest S***-talkers in the world of professional combat sports, McGregor is constantly mouthing off to opponents. While he used to back it up with extreme efficacy, his fortunes in the octagon have drastically...
UFC
Bad Left Hook

Bob Arum says Canelo Alvarez has expressed interest in facing Artur Beterbiev or Joe Smith Jr

According to Top Rank promoter Bob Arum, Mexican sensation and pound-for-pound king Canelo Alvarez might be on the hunt for another fight aside from Ilunga Makabu. Makabu appears to be caught in a situation that forces him to make a mandatory title defense against Thabiso Mchunu next instead of taking an optional defense against Canelo, and to that end Arum says Canelo and his team have expressed interest in a potential fight against light heavyweight titleholders Artur Betevbiev and Joe Smith Jr.
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

50K+
Followers
102K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy