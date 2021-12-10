ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Fast facts about the Army Navy Game

By Todd South
Army Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week marks the 122nd Army-Navy Game, a storied rivalry between the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, and the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland. The game has shifted locations over the years but has been dubbed “America’s Game” for its focus on future military officers battling it...

www.armytimes.com

The Spun

CFB World Reacts To National Anthem Before Army-Navy Game

On Saturday afternoon, the college football world stood silent but for one game – perhaps the best rivalry game in the sport. Army and Navy are brothers on the battlefield, but bitter enemies on the gridiron. For the 122nd time, the two teams took the field this afternoon to settle their differences.
footballscoop.com

Army and Navy both reveal special uniforms for their rivalry game

Conference championship games may dominate this weekend, but next weekend we will get the historic Army vs. Navy match up with a 3pm EST kickoff. It has become customary for both teams to rock some special uniforms for the match up, and over the past 24 hours both teams have revealed those unique threads.
MilitaryTimes

These Army Navy rivalry videos might be more entertaining than the game

Every year since 1930, the Army and Naval academies have gone head-to-head around the pigskin in a bitter but fun rivalry that has transcended both time and war. These days, however, it’s not just on the football field that the two services battle it out. The feud is also alive and well on the world wide web. This year, units around the globe have entered their video spots for judgment, and we are here to say that these are our favorites from the 2021 lineup.
NBC Washington

Navy Midshipmen Unveil ‘Fly Navy' Uniforms for Army-Navy Game

Navy Midshipmen unveil ‘Fly Navy’ uniforms for Army-Navy game originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Navy Midshipmen are ready to take flight at the 122nd edition of the Army-Navy Football game on Dec. 11. Navy revealed their “Fly Navy” alternate uniforms on Tuesday, inspired by the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet...
Outsider.com

Army Vs Navy Game Highlights Hardworking Veterans

Veterans from all over the world came together to share their stories at the Army-Navy game Saturday, December 11. First, thank you for everything you did for our country. We will continue to stand with you, as well as with the troops fighting for our country today. American veterans got...
The Post and Courier

Column: Army-Navy is more than a football game

OK, it’s just a college football game — but I think there’s more to it than that. I wrote this column on Sunday morning, still basking in the glow of Saturday’s Army-Navy football game. For sure, some of that residual glow comes from my Navy team’s stirring, come-from-behind victory.
Army Times

Airman one of five winners in Army innovation competition

The sixth iteration of the XVIII Airborne Corps’ innovation challenge known as Dragon’s Lair saw five service members bring ideas that may soon become standard in the service. And in the event’s first-ever all-service competition, one of the five winners wasn’t from the Army. Air Force...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ryan loses Army-Navy game bet to Neuhaus

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan lost his wager to Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus on Saturday as Navy defeated Army in the annual football matchup 17 to 13. It was a bittersweet win for Neuhaus as he is a lieutenant commander in the Navy Reserves...
thedrive

The Navy's $9B Stealthy Super Destroyer Is Covered In Rust

The controversial futuristic warship looked less than gleaming as it pulled into San Diego Bay recently. The Navy's first of just three DDG-1000 destroyers, USS Zumwalt, continues its testing and training work off Southern California. The ship, which was commissioned five years ago, has been coming and going from San Diego Bay regularly for years now. The second ship in this small class of highly advanced warships, USS Michael Mansoor (DDG-1001), has also joined Zumwalt in San Diego for its own outfitting and trials. It is hoped that Zumwalt will be able to deploy in the not-so-distant future, but the futuristic warship looked less than gleaming recently, with some of its radar-absorbent tiles deeply discolored and rust streaking down its convex tumblehome hull.
