Taylor Swift Is Facing A Trial Over Plagiarism Accusations In The Lyrics Of "Shake It Off"

Even royals have embarrassing moments from time to time, and Prince William has one that he's still having a hard time erasing from his memory a whole decade later. During a special Christmas episode of Apple Fitness+'s Time to Walk series, William remembered when Taylor Swift brought him up on stage for an impromptu sing-along to Jon Bon Jovi's "Livin' on a Prayer" for a charity event at Kensington Palace back in 2013, and he's still cringing just at the thought of it. "I can't believe I'm actually telling this story," he began, according to People. "When I sat down to watch Jon Bon Jovi do his performance, I thought, 'That's it. My job is done. I'll get a dinner in a minute, and I might be able to have a chat to some people, and, you know, I'm off-duty a little bit now.' Little did I think what was going to happen next."

