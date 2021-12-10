ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Wrong-way truck crashes while trying to get away from deputy on Kellogg

By Laura McMillan
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says three people were hurt when they crashed while speeding away from a deputy.

The deputy stopped a pickup near Longfellow and Orme around 12:25 Friday morning for alleged traffic violations.

He went up to the pickup and talked to the driver and passengers then returned to his patrol vehicle to run warrant and license checks.

The deputy says that while he was in his vehicle, the truck sped away. He began to chase it.

The sheriff’s office says the chase went north to Lincoln, west to Woodlawn and north to Kellogg Drive where the driver turned westbound in the eastbound lanes. The driver continued west in the eastbound lanes eventually entering Kellogg at Oliver westbound in the eastbound lanes.

The driver tried to exit at Hillside, but lost control and rolled the truck. All three people in the truck had non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital.

The sheriff’s office said a 24-year-old woman was the driver. They say she is wanted on a felony warrant.

Investigators say the two passengers are in trouble. They say the 24-year-old man and a 34-year-old man both had drugs on them and the 24-year-old also had a stolen gun.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said there was little to no traffic at the time of the chase. He said the chase lasted about three minutes.

