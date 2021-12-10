ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Twice's 'Heart Shaker' music video passes 400M views on YouTube

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gz4hN_0dJWxm5q00

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice has another music video with more than 400 million views on YouTube.

The K-pop stars celebrated on Twitter after their video for "Heart Shaker" reached the milestone Friday.

"Heart Shaker" is Twice's seventh music video to pass 400 million views on YouTube, following "Like Ooh-Ahh," "Cheer Up," "TT," "Likey," "What is Love?" and "Fancy."

Twice released the "Heart Shaker" video in December 2017. The video shows the members of Twice sing and dance on a winter-themed set.

"Heart Shaker" appears on Twice's album Merry & Happy, a holiday-themed reissue of the group's album Twicetagram.

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group released a single album and music video for the Japanese song "Dougnut" last week.

Comments / 0

Related
The FADER

FKA twigs and Central Cee share “Measure of a Man” music video

FKA twigs began her journey to experimental pop auteur on the back of a remarkable string of music videos, and it's rare that her more recent output is anything less than impressive. Her latest visuals are for "Measure of a Man," her grime-ified James Bond theme for the upcoming spy film The King's Man, out December 22. Lots of videos for movie soundtrack singles can lean too heavily on the thing it's promoting, a trap "Measure of a Man" evades thanks primarily to twigs' incredible dancing across director Diana Kunst's stylized settings.
MUSIC
Vibe

YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Music Videos Removed From YouTube

Rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again has proven himself to be one of the most bankable young stars in the rap game, with a loyal legion of fans who religiously support his single, music video, and album releases—making the recent purge of the music videos published on his YouTube page even more peculiar. The Baton Rouge native has racked up over nine billion views combined on his YouTube page to date. Yet, his manager, Alex Junnier, has accused YouTube of failing to properly advertise and support YoungBoy’s Sincerely, Kentrell album. View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks) While...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nayeon
Person
Dahyun
Person
Jihyo
Billboard

‘Her Fans Went Along For the Ride:’ Songwriter Matt Squire on Ariana Grande’s ‘Put Your Hearts Up’ at 10

It all started with a phone call, and an initial pitch, from Ariana Grande’s team. On the receiving end of the call was Matt Squire, a songwriter who specializes in identity crafting and helping artists develop — or redevelop — their sound, and he was presented the opportunity to work with the budding 18-year-old pop star in early-to-mid 2011. Universal Republic Records, now simply Republic Records, even sent him a few “demo”-sounding tracks — but Squire, who had already worked with One Direction on their debut album Up All Night earlier in the year on top of his many years of sound-searching, couldn’t really tell the full extent of Grande’s musical talent just through what he was presented with. And truthfully, he hadn’t heard of her before those conversations began.
MUSIC
kpopstarz.com

BLACKPINK's 'Forever Young' Choreography Video Hits 200 Million Views on YouTube

BLACKPINK's "Forever Young" dance practice video just hit 200 million views on YouTube!. Keep reading for more details. BLACKPINK's 'Forever Young' Choreography Video Hits 200 Million Views. On December 13, YG Entertainment posted on its official SNS that BLACKPINK's "Forever Young" choreography video hit 200 million views on YouTube. It...
MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

There’s a new Tragically Hip music video

For years, “Montreal” was a “lost” Hip song. It was almost never performed and not formally released until the Saskadelphia album earlier this year. Why? Perhaps because the subject matter is so raw. It was inspired by the shooting of 14 women at Montreal’s École Polytechnique in 1989. On the...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Heart Shaker#Dance#South Korean#Twice#Jypetwice#Japanese
darientimes.com

CT music archivist opens vault of hard-to-find rock videos on YouTube

For the past 30 years, Greg Dalton-Kay, 46, of Wethersfield, has been carefully archiving old videos of some of the titans of underground rock n’ roll, including Dinosaur Jr, Archers of Loaf and Sebadoh. Most of these videos, which have never seen the light of day, have been sitting in Dalton-Kay’s home.
CONNECTICUT STATE
kpopstarz.com

BTS Jimin's 'Christmas Love' Hits 40 Million YouTube Views

BTS Jimin's self-composed song "Christmas Love" hits 40 million views, and the song is expected to gain more attention since it is already the Yuletide season. BTS Jimin's 'Christmas Love' Hits 40 Million Views. As of December 3, BTS Jimin's self-composed song "Christmas Love" surpassed 40 million views. "Christmas Love"...
THEATER & DANCE
The FADER

YoungBoy Never Broke Again shares music video for new songs “Heart & Soul / Alligator Walk”

Earlier this week, Rich Gang impresario Birdman announced the December 3 release date for From Tha Bayou, his four-years-in-the-making collaboration with YoungBoy Never Broke Again. The tape hasn't dropped yet and neither artist is giving an update on its status, but YoungBoy's YouTube channel has been updated with a new music video for the songs "Heart & Soul / Alligator Walk."
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Jessi's 'Cold Blooded' MV hits 40 million views on YouTube

On December 11, rapper Jessi's music video for "Cold Blooded", her collaboration track with Mnet's 'Street Woman Fighter', reached 40 million views on YouTube. First released in October of this year, Jessi's "Cold Blooded (with SWF)" music video achieved 10 million views on YouTube in just five days, also showing impressive results on the digital music charts. Even after the end of 'Street Woman Fighter', the "Cold Blooded" music video consistently remained a trending music video on YouTube.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
UPI News

NCT 2021 release 'Universe' album, 'Beautiful' music video

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT is back with new music. The K-pop group released the album Universe and a music video for the single "Beautiful" under the name NCT 2021 on Tuesday. In "Beautiful," NCT encourages people to embrace themselves and be happy with who they...
WORLD
dexerto.com

MrBeast’s Squid Game smashes YouTube records as it closes in on 100m+ views

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is crushing YouTube records with ease, as his real-life Squid Game video has vastly surpassed 100 million views. MrBeast has brought his viewers outlandish content in the past, but his re-creation of the Netflix show Squid Game is his most ambitious feat yet. With over $400,000 up for grabs, the sheer scale of the video hasn’t gone amiss as it continues to rake in heaps of viewers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Android Police

YouTube Music's elusive 2021 Recap wants to take on Spotify Wrapped

It's the most wonderful time of the year — the holidays are coming, year-end lists are about to take over the internet, and it's time to reflect on what we've been doing this past year. Spotify Wrapped is a great way to see all the music you've been listening to in 2021, even if it's been mercilessly mocked for its cringe use of language this year. If you use YouTube Music instead, you'll be pleased to know it has a similar feature, although the rollout is as slow as molasses.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Watch Chlöe Perform “Have Mercy” at 2021 AMAs

Chlöe, best known as Chloe Bailey of the sister duo Chloe x Halle—was among the performers tonight at the 2021 American Music Awards. She took the AMAs stage with a performance of her solo single “Have Mercy.” Watch it happen below. Chlöe previously performed the song on The Tonight Show...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Olivia Rodrigo Makes American Music Awards Debut With Moving Rendition of 'Traitor'

Olivia Rodrigo had the audience in their feelings with her stripped-down performance of "Traitor," at the 2021 American Music Awards Sunday night. With a guitar in-hand, Rodrigo made her debut on the AMAs stage, delivering an acoustic version of the heartbreak ballad, letting the song's gripping lyrics do the talking.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Songwriter and ‘The Goldbergs’ Actor, Hayley Orrantia, Talks New Song, New Movie and Always Challenging Herself

When it comes to the holidays, Hayley Orrantia says that she’s a bit more Grinch than Chris Kringle. On the other hand, though, she loves winter. So, while maybe the pomp and circumstance traditionally associated with the season isn’t necessarily her cup of tea, the coziness that can come with December has its delights. Orrantia, who is an accomplished country songwriter and recent presenter at the Country Music Awards, is also known for her achievements as an actor, especially so on the ABC comedy The Goldbergs.
MOVIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
229K+
Followers
46K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy