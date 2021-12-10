20 last-minute gifts under $50 you can still buy

20 last-minute gifts under $50 for everyone in your life Takeya, Roku, Revlon

So, you're getting into the swing of the holiday season—you finally put up that Christmas tree and you're decorating the home with holiday accents. You check the calendar and yikes —it's nearly halfway through December and you've still got holiday gifts to buy and send.

No matter if you're a serial procrastinator or simply forgot about gifts for a few folks on your list, there's no need to panic. You've still got plenty of options for a last-minute gift for your partner, your niece, your cousin, your best friend or anyone else you're looking for. Just check out these 20 easy, last-minute gift ideas, all under $50 (you're welcome). Happy shopping!

1. For the one who loves getting their hair done: Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

Last-minute gifts under $50: Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Reviewed / Betsy Goldwasser

With more than 300,000 rave reviews on Amazon (yes, 300,000), there's a definitive reason as to why the Revlon hair dryer brush has such a cult following. Reviewed's beauty editor, Jessica Kasparian gave the hairdryer a whirl and found that it absolutely does live up to the hype, especially if you want salon-quality hair straight at home—and in half the time.

Get the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer from Amazon from $34.88

2. For the wine drinker: Winc Wine Subscription

Last-minute gifts under $50: Winc Wine Club WINC

If your friend or family member is always up for trying a new wine, they'll love getting a Winc subscription, which will regularly deliver new bottles based on taste preferences. After trying Winc , we quickly became obsessed with the service, finding that it consistently delivered high-quality wines and recommendations throughout the months.

Get the first Winc box for $40

3. For the audiophile: Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker

Last-minute gifts under $50: Anker Reviewed.com

If your special someone loves to bring the jams beach or poolside, then what they really need is a waterproof, high-quality Bluetooth speaker. When we tested the best affordable portable speakers for our roundups, we found the Anker Soundcore was offered great sound and playtime for a reasonable price. It's also available in a wide color selection, for some extra personalization for your giftee.

Get the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker at Amazon for $27.99

4. For the one with a green thumb: Live Plant from The Sill

Last-minute gifts under $50: Live Plant from The Sill The Sill

If your giftee is obsessed with houseplants, succulents, tropical plants or all of the above, they'll definitely appreciate some greenery from The Sill. We recommend the plant delivery service because it has such a large variety to choose from (like monsteras, ferns and even pine trees) and will deliver them safely and healthily to your giftee's home. Plus, if you order by the 16th of December you'll have guaranteed delivery by Christmas eve!

Get a Live Plant from The Sill starting at $14

5. For the friend with a sweet tooth: Baked By Melissa cupcakes

Last-minute gifts under $50: Baked by Melissa Cupcakes Baked by Melissa

For the woman who considers candy a food group, satisfy her craving for all things sweet with these mini cupcakes from Baked By Melissa, which come in a number of fun flavors like tie-dye, s'mores, and even peanut butter and jelly. We loved them, and if your giftee can't live without chocolate, she'll love them too.

Get Baked by Melissa Cupcakes starting at $32

6. For the homebody: Chanasya Faux Fur Throw Blanket

Last-minute gifts under $50: Chanasya Faux Fur Throw Blanket Chanasya

There are few better ways to spend a chilly winter night than snuggled up on the couch in a fluffy throw . With more than 15,000 glowing reviews, this one from Chanasya is a crowd-favorite on Amazon. Your giftee will appreciate that the thick faux fur is very luxurious and plush yet lightweight and breathable. The best part? It's machine washable!

Get the Chanasya Faux Fur Throw Blanket from Amazon for $39.99

7. For the binge-watcher: Roku Streaming Stick+

Last-minute gifts under $50: Roku Streaming Stick+ Reviewed / TJ Donegan

Give anyone who loves watching TV (a.k.a everyone) a streaming device to make their next Netflix binge that much better. Our best value pick is the Roku Streaming Stick+ because it has the easiest-to-use remote and delivers the best streaming experience. Plus, it offers all of the major streaming services and is compatible with basically every TV.

Get the Roku Streaming Stick+ from Amazon for $34.99

8. For the avid reader: Book of the Month

Last-minute gifts under $50: Book of the Month Book of the Month

There are people who love Kindles and then there are people who love holding real books. If anyone on your list falls into the latter category, gift them a subscription to Book of the Month. It's exactly what it sounds like: They'll get up to five books per month, chosen from a vast library of everything from the latest best-sellers to literary classics.

Give a Three Month Subscription to Book of the Month starting at $49.99

9. For the woman who likes getting her nails done: SunUV Gel Nail Lamp

Last-minute gifts under $50: SunUV Gel Nail Lamp Amazon

Is the woman on your list obsessed with her monthly (or even weekly) manicures and pedicures? Get her this professional salon curing nail lamp that's so good it’s garnered more than 8,000 five-star reviews. We've discussed our love of SunUV's nail lamps before , and much like the version we tested, this gel polish curing light blew away its reviewers.

Get the SunUV 48W UV Gel Nail Lamp on Amazon for $39.99

10. For the person who's always cold: The Comfy

Last-minute gifts under $50: The Comfy Amanda Tarlton / The Comfy

The day I bought The Comfy is the day I realized I never have to be cold in my house again. Half hoodie, half blanket, The Comfy is lined with the plushest sherpa and is the most comfortable—and most convenient—way for your giftee to essentially wear their favorite throw around the house. I also love that it has a roomy hood along with a large front pocket that is perfect for carrying snacks, phones, etc.

Get the Comfy from Amazon for $44.95

11. For the one who likes to stay hydrated: Brita Filtering Water Bottle

Last-minute gifts under $50: Brita Premium Filtering Water Bottle Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

Whether your giftee loves sweating it out at the gym or simply stays on top of getting their daily water intake, they should have the best water bottle to keep them hydrated. We found the Brita Filtering Water Bottle to be portable, versatile, durable and well-designed. The straw is also fitted with a filter that reduces chlorine and will keep their water fresh for up to two months.

Get the Brita Premium Filtering Water Bottle at Amazon for $24.99

12. For the one who's obsessed with cooking: Five Two Ultimate Apron

Last-minute gifts under $50: Brita Premium Filtering Water Bottle Food52

If you have a giftee that spends a lot of time messing around with new recipes in the kitchen, the Five Two apron from Food52 will set them up for success (or at the very least make it look like they know what they're doing). This apron comes in five different gorgeous colors and was our best value pick in our roundup of the best aprons .

Get the Five Two Ultimate Apron from Food52 from $25

13. For the one who lives for game night: What Do You Meme? Party Game

Last-minute gifts under $50: What Do You Meme? Party Game Amazon

Your recipient constantly sends you memes in your group chat, so they'll be an expert at the hilarious game What Do You Meme? The premise is simple: Just match a caption to an iconic meme and the funniest card wins (think Cards Against Humanity, but with memes!). It's great to play with friends and family, making it the ultimate gift or stocking stuffer they'll want to use immediately.

Get the What Do You Meme? Party Game at Amazon for $29.99

14. For the one who needs their caffeine fix: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Last-minute gifts under $50: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

If Starbucks is your giftee's second home—a.k.a they're addicted to their daily cup of joe—they'll love this cold brew coffee-making gadget. We ranked it as the best cold brew coffee maker you can buy because it was not only the easiest to use, but it also made the best-tasting coffee.

Get the Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker at Amazon for $19.99

15. For the one who is always working out: JLab Go Air True Wireless Earbuds

Last-minute gifts under $50: JLab Go Air True Wireless Earphones Reviewed / Geoffrey Morrison

If you're shopping for somebody who loves to listen to tunes while they exercise or work, a solid pair of wireless headphones like the JLab Go Air earbuds are a great gift that won't break the bank. They're less than $25, but they're built to last and are a solid pair of headphones. With great sound, great fit and great battery, it's no wonder these are some of the best earbuds under $100 .

Get the JLab Go Air True Wireless Earphones for $19.99

16. For the one who needs a good stretch: Original Stretch Out Strap

Last-minute gifts under $50: Original Stretch Out Strap OPTP

No matter if your giftee likes to stretch after workouts or is working on their mobility, this stretch strap helps to deepen your stretch with ease. Made of quality nylon material, this stretching strap is great for yoga, physical therapy or any stretching your heart desires. It also comes with a how-to guide for flexibility training newbies.

Get the Original Stretch Out Strap from Amazon for $15.95

17. For the wannabe bartender: James Scott Decanter Set

Last-minute gifts under $50: James Scott Decanter Set James Scott

Whiskey just hits different when it's poured from a 1920s-style decanter instead of the bottle. This gorgeous glass decanter set looks much more expensive than it actually is, making it a stunning gift for any beverage-consuming friend or family member. According to hundreds of reviewers, the handcrafted glass is as sturdy and durable as it is luxe and distinguished.

Get the James Scott 5-Piece Decanter Set from Amazon for $39.99

18. For the person who wants a smart speaker: Amazon Echo Dot

Last-minute gifts under $50: Amazon Echo Dot Amazon

At Reviewed, we love voice-controlled smart speakers like the Amazon Echo, but the diminutive (and affordable) Echo Dot is a perfect way to bring that functionality to other rooms in your giftee's house. It's one of our top picks for a beginner looking for an entry-level Echo. I use mine in the kitchen, where it’s perfect for streaming music while I cook, setting timers or entertaining my kids.

Get the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) from Amazon for $19.99

19. For the egg aficionado: Dash Rapid Egg Cooker

Last-minute gifts under $50: Dash Egg Cooker Reviewed.com

The Dash Rapid Egg Cooker is perfect for anyone who has difficulty cooking eggs or claims they don't have enough time to make breakfast—even while they're working from home. This egg cooker makes breakfast a cinch can soft boil, hard boil, scramble and poach—all in one machine. Plus, we tried it and it actually works. It's the perfect gift for any woman always rushing to get her Sunday brunch ready.

Get the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker at Amazon for $16.99

20. For the pet parent: BarkBox Subscription

Last-minute gifts under $50: BarkBox Subscription BarkBox

According to one study , more people buy gifts for their dogs than their coworkers. If someone on your list is probably guilty of the same, help them spoil their four-legged friend with BarkBox. The subscription service delivers a box of treats, toys and other dog accessories to your giftee each month, so both they and their pup will be happy.

Give a subscription to BarkBox starting at $35/month

