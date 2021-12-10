Miley Cyrus sings 'It Should Have Been Me' to Pete Davidson, teases Kardashian romance rumors

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson are giving us a taste of what's to come when they host a live New Year's Eve show on NBC – and it could get interesting.

The two appeared together on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" Thursday to talk about the TV special, but the friends also revealed their matching tattoos and joked about Davidson's rumored romance with Kim Kardashian .

While Davidson has previously dodged questions about whether or not he's dating Kardashian, Cyrus chose to serenade the "Saturday Night Live" comedian with a cover of Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me" to tease his possible relationship.

"Pete Davidson this song is for you," Cyrus began her performance . "When I saw those photos, this is what I played," she said, joking about her jealousy over photos of Davidson holding hands with Kardashian on a rollercoaster and stepping out together that sent the internet into a frenzy.

Mid-song, the "Wrecking Ball" singer walked over to Davidson, propped her leg on his lap, put on his hat and riffed on the lyrics.

"Pete, how did you do this to me?" she sang while joking about "that Lamborghini" leaving a restaurant and watching a movie in Staten Island. Davidson laughed in stride.

During the duo's interview , Cyrus explained that she and Davidson met on "Saturday Night Live" in 2017 where they were in skit together as rapping babies called "A Baby Step." That led them to getting matching tattoos.

Actor Pete Davidson and singer Miley Cyrus during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

"At the end, our excuse for it all," Cyrus explained. "Larry David said 'what is going on?' and we said, 'we babies,' and for some reason we looked at each other and were like, 'That’s a great tattoo. We're doing this.' "

They both got "we babies" tattoos, Cyrus' on her foot and Davidson's on his wrist, though Davidson has since lasered his off.

"Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party" will be broadcast live from Miami on Dec. 31 from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. EST on NBC.

