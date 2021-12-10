ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

MU and UM students, faculty, and visitors now able to keep firearms in a locked car

By Kennedy Miller
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.)

This morning the University of Missouri Board of Curators ruled that employees, students, and visitors may have a firearm on campus but it must stay in a locked car.

The board approved changes to the rules last month to bring the UM System in line with an appeals court ruling saying that employees can keep guns in their vehicles on campus. The details of Friday's discussion about the rules were not clear ahead of the meeting.

The change applies to all four UM System campuses.

UM System spokesman Christian Basi said there could be some action on the gun policy at the meeting.

The February appeals court ruling stems from a case brought by MU law professor Royce Barondes in 2015. Barondes sued the curators and the UM System president to have a gun in his vehicle after legal changes allowed state employees to keep guns in their vehicles while at work.

