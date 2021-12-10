ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 tasty gifts from LGBTQ+ food and beverage businesses

By Phillip Zminda
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
Cultivate the perfect night in with craft vodka, delicious cheeses, and a new coffee blend. Supergay Spirits / Cowgirl Creamery / Equator Coffees

Whether your loved one is just learning to cook for themselves or has been eating adventurously for as long as you can remember, food and beverage gifts are an easy and delicious way to show that you care. Small food businesses are the ideal places to look for the best gifts: They’re usually not so well-known that to receive them is expected, and, because they’re not mass-produced, the quality is often high and the products themselves are unique.

An added bonus? They’re a chance to support businesses from members of marginalized communities—and as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I am always looking for LGBTQ+ businesses putting out exciting, mouth-watering products to try and, ideally, answering the eternal holiday question: “What should I get everyone?” Ahead, find nine great food and beverage businesses owned by LGBTQ+ individuals that should help you answer it, too.

1. Diaspora Co.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y6bUa_0dJWwXTw00
Give the gift of a more equitable (and more delicious) spice rack. Diaspora Co.

We’ve already waxed poetic about the quality of Diaspora Co. spices here at Reviewed, but here’s a recap: This direct-to-consumer spice company works with 150 farms across India and Sri Lanka to bring top-quality, single-origin turmeric, peppercorns, cardamom, and more to your door.

If that’s not enough, they pay roughly six times more than the average commodity price for the spices—meaning the farmers make a living wage producing some of the most vibrant spices you’ll ever taste. Snag a gift set of three, six, or nine spices for your family member still building out their spice cabinet.

Build your own pack of spices at Diaspora Co. starting at $36

2. Rancho Gordo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dAOEl_0dJWwXTw00
Beans, beans, they’re gifts from the heart. Rancho Gordo

Dried beans might have become a pantry essential in the past two years, but Rancho Gordo has been selling California-grown heirloom beans since it was established by Steve Sando in 2001. From pantry staples like black beans to unheard-of varieties like alubia blanca and Santa Maria Pinquitos, the beans Rancho Gordo puts out are more labor-intensive, sure, but also more delicious than anything you’ve ever found in a can. Any vegan or meat-conscious family member will thank you endlessly for putting a bag of these in their stocking.

Get a Rancho Gordo Gift Set at myPanier for $49.90

3. Cowgirl Creamery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mjHw4_0dJWwXTw00
The cheese aficionado in your life will thank you. Cowgirl Creamery

Sue Conley and Peggy Smith built careers at some of the best restaurants in California before setting out on their own in the early ‘90s with a wholesale business selling local dairy and produce to Bay Area chefs. That work with high-quality dairy in their area has since evolved into a full-blown creamery dishing out delectable (and always organic) artisan cheeses, from the fan-favorite triple-cream cheese Mt. Tam to the dried pepper-encrusted Devil’s Gulch, always sourcing from organic, pasture-raised milk. Gift one of their sets and the cheese freak in your life will never be the same.

Get the Cowgirl Creamery Classic Cowgirl Cheese Collection at Goldbelly for $70

4. Omsom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CghpO_0dJWwXTw00
Two sisters made it their mission to bring punchy Asian flavors to the pantry. Omsom

Sisters Vanessa and Kim Pham launched Omsom just months before the pandemic began, but their products feel like they were built for a time when people were looking for something exciting and flavorful without having to put it together. Their products, which they call starters, are basically sauces with all the flavors needed to make a specific dish from cuisines across Asia—think basil-flecked Thai krapow, or smoky and spicy Korean bulgogi—packaged with detailed step-by-step guides for whipping up the recipe at home. They’re a weeknight savior for an extra-flavorful meal, yes, but they also provide easy access to the flavors that form the foundation for some of Asia’s most iconic dishes, and that’s something most anyone could benefit from.

Get a gift set from Omsom starting at $29

5. Equator Coffees

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MrJ04_0dJWwXTw00
Coffee you can sip with pride. Equator Coffees

Partners in business and in life, Brooke McDonnell and Helen Russell started their California coffee company in 1995 with a simple goal: roasting and brewing better coffee, and sourcing it in a way that makes the lives of the people who produce it better. Nine cafes and nearly two decades later, Equator is doing just that, with blends that raise money for charities like the World Bicycle Relief and the Keller Restaurant Relief Fund, not to mention its coffee getting served in iconic restaurants such as French Laundry. Mornings just got a lot better.

Get Equator Coffee from Amazon starting at $14.29

6. Madhu Chocolate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pVBTd_0dJWwXTw00
Saffron milk, rose pistachio, dark masala chai—these are just a few of the inventive flavors of Madhu chocolate. Madhu Chocolate

This Austin-based business combines the traditional Indian flavors founder Harshit Gupta grew up enjoying with the perennial treat: a chocolate bar. Gupta and his husband, Elliott Curelop, have used that simple idea to create mouth-watering treats with unique flavors like saffron milk, rose pistachio, and orange clove, wrapped up in stylish packaging to boot. I smell a stocking stuffer.

Get Madhu Chocolate starting at $9

7. Supergay Spirits

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lr0hI_0dJWwXTw00
A craft spirit essential to a fashionable bar cart. Supergay Spirits

Supergay Spirits’ sensibility is apparent right from the mismatched, painterly face on the bottle. Founded by Aaron Thorp, a sommelier and beverage director, and Tom Jackson of the queer culture magazine Gayletter, the “farm to disco” vodka is made entirely from organic corn and filtered through activated coconut charcoal, making it particularly smooth and slightly sweet. It gets better: A portion of its profits go to organizations supporting hospitality workers. That never goes out of style.

Get Supergay Craft Vodka on Drizly for $29.99

8. Proteau Botanical

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13OJmM_0dJWwXTw00
A non-alcoholic aperitif ready to enjoy straight from the bottle. Proteau Botanical

Non-alcoholic spirits have had a major moment this past year, so if you’ve got a boozeless imbiber in your life, Proteau is for them. These two botanical aperitifs were developed by John deBary, who cut his teeth at the neo-speakeasy PDT (Please Don’t Tell) and as the bar director for the Momofuku restaurant. Though his background is in alcoholic libations, that knowledge made him well-suited to build a nonalcoholic beverage that pulls from drinks like vermouth and amaro to hit the same way. Ludlow Red offers a pepper blackberry flavor, while Rivington Spritz tastes like lightly carbonated strawberries—don’t ask, just drink.

Get Proteau Botanical Drinks, Set of 2, at Food52 for $40

9. 18.21 Bitters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ArbYv_0dJWwXTw00
Give the gift of better bitters. 18.21 Bitteres

Bitters are an essential part of any home bar , and if your loved one is ready to upgrade from the classics look no further than 18.21 Bitters. These are far from the standards—they’ve got flavors like Earl Grey, grapefruit lavender, and chili and lime, meaning everything from a gin and tonic to an original cocktail can get a little punch of personality. The company also sells shrubs, tinctures, tonic, and more, meaning a speakeasy-quality cocktail is possible at home, and with minimal effort. No matter which offering you’re inspired to gift, the aspiring mixologist in your life says thanks in advance.

Get 18.21 Bitters on Drizly starting at $2.19

