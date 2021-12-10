ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

‘Slow down and move over:’ Video shows crash on I-271 that injures ODOT worker

By Cris Belle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SAPEE_0dJWwRBa00

CLEVELAND (WJW) — “This has to stop,” is the plea of the Ohio Department of Transportation after yet another accident involving their crews working alongside the highway.

‘It was devastating’: Server says she was fired after diners left $4,400 tip

The accident happened on Thursday around 1 p.m. on I-271 near Broadway when a 2018 Ford F-250 smashed into two ODOT vehicles on litter pick-up patrol, according to a statement from ODOT.

The vehicles were traveling at a low speed with their sign board and lights on.

One ODOT employee suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the pick-up, whose name is not yet released, was seriously injured.

The highway was down to one lane while the wreck was cleaned up.

Here’s what it takes to be considered ‘rich’ in one major Ohio city

The crash is still under investigation.

ODOT says drivers should, “Slow down and move over,” to ensure crews are safe and make it home to their families.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Car flips over during crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a crash that injured one person. First responders arrived at W. 117th St. and Detroit just after 11:30 p.m. where a car hit a tree and then a pole. The vehicle was flipped on its side when first responders got to the scene. One […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

OSHP investigating fatal motorcycle crash

MARION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Marion Post are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Sunday morning. Just before 2 a.m., 32-year-old Aaron M. Schilling was riding a 2013 Victory Cross Country motorcycle on US Route 23 northbound near Mile Post 11 in Marion County when officers say […]
MARION COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

9-year-old twins killed in Cleveland house fire identified

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Two children who died in the Sunday morning house fire on Cleveland’s west side have been identified. Nine-year-old Myla Leary died from injuries she sustained from the fire, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. Her twin brother, Rayfeair Leary, was also killed. The fire happened around midnight Sunday in a […]
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Broadway, OH
Local
Ohio Cars
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Cleveland, OH
Accidents
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
Cleveland, OH
Cars
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Ohio City, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odot#Move Over#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 8 Cleveland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Officers shoot armed man in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the police shooting of an armed man in downtown Cleveland. Officers with the Cleveland Division of Police responded to E. 12th St. and Superior Ave. Sunday afternoon to a report of a man who was firing shots […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘Significant progress’ made to restore power to thousands after strong winds blast through Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) —FirstEnergy reports that Saturday’s strong winds caused power outages for thousands of customers in all of Ohio. Crews are making significant progress on Sunday as they continue to work through many downed wires and broken poles. FirstEnergy says the majority of customers should be back in service by 11:30 tonight. Nearly every county […]
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy