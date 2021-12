As rumors about big announcements at The Game Awards 2021 surface, a teaser of Saints Row Gameplay Reveal was officially shared on social media. Deep Silver’s Saints Row is one of the big games that got revealed a few months ago, but got delayed as well. Now, hype is building up again as the official Twitter account of The Game Awards teased that there will be a brand new gameplay trailer from the game during the awards night.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO