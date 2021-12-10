ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coshocton, OH

Local News Briefs: Beer, Bourbon and Bites is Jan. 22

By Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
 4 days ago

Beer, Bourbon and Bites

COSHOCTON — Beer, Bourbon and Bites will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Jan. 22, at the Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum, 300 N. Whitewoman St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The event features six pairings of bourbons, craft beers or wine with culinary treats. Servings end at 9 p.m. with a social hour to follow. Tickets are $65, $55 for the Friends of the Museum. Non-alcoholic tickets are $35.

For more information, contact the museum at 740-622-8710 or email jhmuseum@jhmuseum.org. Reservations are due by Jan. 14. All attendees get a three month membership to the Friends of the Museum, which includes museum admission.

No injuries in Ohio 83 crash

COSHOCTON — The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office investigated a two-vehicle crash at 4:39 p.m. Thursday, at the intersection of Ohio 83 and County Road 271 in Tuscarawas Township.

Deputies said Joshua Slaughter, 20, of Fresno was traveling south on Ohio 83 when he attempted to make a left turn onto County Road 271. He failed to yield the right of way to a vehicle driven by Crystal Johnson, 41, of Coshocton, who was headed north on Ohio 83. The two vehicles collided.

All drivers and passengers were treated and released on the scene. Assisting were Coshocton County Emergency Medical Services, Three Rivers Fire District and Prince's Wrecker Service.

Raffle winners named

COSHOCTON — The Coshocton Rotary Club has announced 12 Days of Christmas raffle winners for Thursday and Friday.

Thursday winners received an apple cider brown sugar pork loin. They were Joan Howell, Sharon Robinson, Greg McFarland, Kirt Lyons, J.D. Hardway, Leanne Endsley, Ruth Gilmore, Nickea Lauvray and Charity McCloy. The bonus $100 went to Lynn Ryan.

Friday winners received $25 gift certificates to Auer Ace Hardware. The winners were Lisa Hochstetler, Kathy Spizzirri, Gwen Wells, Rhoda Crown, Lisa Lanham, Katherine Clark, Debbie Foster, Laura Hoop. The bonus $100 went to Paul Schonauer.

RV Board members honored

WARSAW — D. Cordell Brown and Larry Pepper, members of the River View Local Schools Board of Education, were recently honored by the Ohio School Boards Association's Southeast Region for their service to the district.

Both have served 16 years on the board and are exiting the end of the year. Brown has also served as the district's representative to the board of the Coshocton County Career Center.

Land bank meeting upcoming

COSHOCTON — The Coshocton County Land Reutilization Corporation, known as the land bank, will meet at 1 p.m. Monday in the Coshocton County Commissioners Office.

Coshocton County Divorces and Dissolutions

Divorces

Nov. 30

Andrew Mizer, Coshocton, and Darcy Mizer, Nashport

Dissolutions

Nov. 29

Sarah M. Stanley, Warsaw, and David Stanley, Coshocton

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Local News Briefs: Beer, Bourbon and Bites is Jan. 22

