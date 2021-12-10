ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Throwback Track: 12-10-21

By Fife
101 WIXX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLead singer Michael Stipe said: “The words come from everywhere. I’m extremely aware of everything around me, whether I am in a sleeping state, awake, dream-state or just in day to day life. There’s a part in ‘It’s The End Of The World As We Know It’ that came from a...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
countryliving.com

The True Story Behind the Song 'White Christmas' Is Even Sadder Than Its Lyrics

With 50 million copies sold, not only is Bing Crosby's "White Christmas" the best-selling Christmas song of all time, it's also the best-selling single ever, according to Guinness World Records. This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

40 Years Ago: Rolling Stones Finally Complete ‘Waiting on a Friend’

"Waiting on a Friend" was one of the oldest Rolling Stones leftovers to find its way onto Tattoo You and also the most fully realized demo. In fact, Mick Jagger probably could have simply booked some studio time to cut his vocals, and the song might have been considered complete. But then he had the idea to invite saxophone colossus Sonny Rollins to add a solo. These were the key elements that elevated "Waiting on a Friend" to No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 after its November 1981 single release.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Buck
Person
Michael Stipe
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Summer of Soul’ Rerecording Mixer Paul Hsu on Why Questlove Was Right Director for Doc

Maintaining the integrity of the archival footage of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival with performances by artists including Nina Simone, Sly and the Family Stone, and Stevie Wonder was paramount in the making of Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s Summer of Soul (… or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised). For Hulu’s musical film and Black history documentary, the material comes together with new interviews in an edit by Joshua L. Pearson. Of the sound, rerecording mixer Paul Hsu says, “The whole task was really keeping that woven structure very much alive. “It’s a little bit of a high-wire act where you have...
MUSIC
940wfaw.com

Flashback: The Beatles Release ‘Rubber Soul’

It was 56 years ago today (December 6th, 1965) that the Beatles released their groundbreaking sixth album, Rubber Soul in America. Also released in conjunction to the album was the band's first official “double A-sided” single, “We Can Work It Out” backed with “Day Tripper. Rubber Soul featured a staring of instant classics, including “Michelle” — which scored the band the 1967 Grammy for Song Of The Year despite it never being released by the band as a single — “In My Life,” “Drive My Car,” “Nowhere Man,” “Girl,” “I'm Looking Through You,” and “Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)”– for which George Harrison is often credited for introducing world music into rock by contributing the song's signature sitar part.
MUSIC
101 WIXX

Halsey releases sticky, sweet video for “Honey”

Halsey has released the sticky, sweet performance video for the song “Honey” off her album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. In the clip, filmed live in Los Angeles, Halsey performs the upbeat tune in a white lace dress. Midway through the song, they begin to literally cover themselves in honey. By the end of the song, Halsey’s dancing around, completely covered in it.
CELEBRITIES
kxlp941.com

12/10/21 Rock News

— Metallica’s 40th anniversary concerts are being live streamed free. The shows on December 17th and 19th have been sold out for months at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Now Amazon Prime Video says fans who didn’t get tickets will be able to watch the performances with or without a subscription. The live stream will also be available on Amazon Twitch.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
rtt80s.com

Remember That Song – 12/10/21

Last Song: “The Way You Make Me Feel” by Michael Jackson from Bad (1987) Great job sweetpurplejune, Peter (@JamsieBlonde007), Adora (@Adora2000), and Erwin (@erwin_green)!!!. Hey pretty baby with the high heels on. You give me fever. Like I’ve never, ever known. If you’d like to get the...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rare, Early David Bowie Demo Heads to Auction

British auctioneer Wessex Auction Rooms is anticipating bids as high as £12,000 for the upcoming sale of a vinyl record featuring a rare recording of David Bowie from 1965 — back when he fronted the band Davy Jones and the Lower Third — in an auction on Thursday. (per Variety) Written by John Dee and Jack Tarr and helmed by producer Shel Talmy, a Sixties hitmaker, the 56-year-old recording “I Want You Love” is an early Bowie demo, eventually recorded and released by the Pretty Things on their 1965 sophomore album Get the Picture. Keeping with the pre-NFT times, the buyer...
MUSIC
EW.com

Christina Aguilera gets 'Dirrty' with epic throwback performance of iconic hits

Christina Aguilera granted everyone's wishes when she rolled out a medley of her iconic hits at Tuesday's People's Choice Awards. The pop icon packed seven of her songs into the epic six-minute set, kicking things off with a stripped, down-tempo version of her breakout single "Genie in a Bottle" before stripping off her flowing black gown to reveal a bright yellow bodysuit (complete with chaps!) inspired by her smash "Dirrty" — which she performed while strutting up and down the stage.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

Jhené Aiko Repackages the Gift of Song with ‘Wrap Me Up’ Rerelease

In the homestretch of the holiday season, Jhené Aiko is regifting her holiday single “Wrap Me Up” with an updated release. The song, which originally featured James Fauntleroy, was first shared on SoundCloud in 2012. The 2021 edition of “Wrap Me Up” scraps the original Tae Beast production and arrangement for a shimmering approach from Lejkeys, Aiko, the Fisticuffs. A newly introduced collection of strings and horns encase the R&B singer’s smooth vocals. In the bridge retained from the original, Aiko extends the refrain “Silent night, hold me tight/In your arms, all is right” to really hone in on that holiday...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice-T & Coco’s Daughter Gives Twerk Lessons To Her Grandma On Instagram

As noted in her Instagram bio, 42-year-old Coco Austin is a “super mom” to her daughter, Chanel, which means the two spend plenty of time together. The Los Angeles native frequently shares content with her daughter on social media, and over the weekend, the young girl’s grandma even got in on the fun.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy