President Biden's federal vaccine mandate was blocked, but getting Texas companies to comply won't be easy

By Ariana Garcia
Laredo Morning Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge this week temporarily blocked President Joe Biden's administration from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for employees of federal contractors, effectively freezing mandates for contractors, certain health care workers and employees of large companies nationwide including Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order GA-40, which he issued in...

