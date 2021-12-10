ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOPD Chief Deputy Superintendent retires after 30 years on the force

By Kenny Kuhn
 4 days ago

After 30 years with the New Orleans Police Department, Chief Deputy Superintendent John Thomas is retiring from NOPD.

“I want to thank John Thomas for his 30 years of selfless service to NOPD and the citizens of New Orleans,” NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said. “Chief Thomas has been an important leader and mentor to countless current and former officers.

Thomas will be assuming the role of Director of Public Safety and Homeland Security. He will be replacing Col. Terry Ebbert, who is retiring after serving in the administration of Mayor LaToya Cantrell since 2018.

The department promotes Christopher Goodly to NOPD Chief Deputy Superintendent left vacant by Thomas’ retirement.

Goodly, a 24-year veteran, will move from Chief Deputy over the Management Services Bureau to oversee the Field Operations Bureau.

Fourth District Captain Lawrence Dupree, a 21-year veteran, was also promoted today to Deputy Superintendent and will assume leadership of MSB.

