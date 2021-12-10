ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neil Young and Crazy Horse Are Predictably Great on “Barn”

If you’ve been paying attention at all in the more than 50 years since Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere, you’ve got a pretty good idea of what to expect from a Neil Young and Crazy Horse album: some sweet campfire tunes, some heavy rockers that speak truth to power, all of...

WRAL News

Review: Neil Young's full moon fever shines in 'Barn'

“Barn,” Neil Young & Crazy Horse (Reprise Records) Ever wonder what Neil Young and his longtime bandmates Crazy Horse would sound like in a restored 19th century barn out in the middle of nowhere under a full moon?. Wait no longer, “Barn” is here. And for a...
MUSIC
963kklz.com

Neil Young: His 79 Best Songs Ranked – Buffalo Springfield, CSNY + Solo

Neil Young has created a massive amount of music over the past five decades — ear-splitting rock with Crazy Horse, gentle solo acoustic music, psychedelic West coast rock with Buffalo Springfield and folk rock with Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, not to mention some wild genre experiments in the ‘80s. Not everything he tries works, and not every album is a classic. But, with the release of his new album, BARN, we took a deep dive into his entire catalog. If you’re looking for his most famous songs, scroll ahead to #25, but if you’re not a die-hard fan, you might find some stuff you’ll really like here.
MUSIC
Marin Independent Journal

Big Neil Young fans should definitely know about this

Fans will find it — and then some — on the newly launched Neil Young Radio channel on SiriusXM. The new limited-run channel coincides with the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s new album, “Barn,” being released on Dec. 10. What will fans find on...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Listen to Neil Young & Crazy Horse’s new 9-minute song “Welcome Back”

Neil Young puts out way more music than the average person can keep up with these days, but Barn, his upcoming album with Crazy Horse, is shaping up to be an especially good late-career release. Lead single "Song of the Seasons" is a raw, organic folk song that you could picture Neil releasing in the early '70s, and new single "Welcome Back" is a hypnotic, nearly-nine-minute trek through rock and roll melancholy that sounds like "Down by the River" by way of On the Beach. It's genuinely great, and you can listen and watch the video below.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Neil Young Has a Lot More To Give

In September of 1971, Neil Young took Graham Nash out on his lake in a rowboat and blasted his new album, Harvest. He’d wired his Northern California ranch house as the left speaker and a barn as the right speaker; as the record played, his producer, Elliot Mazer, ran down to the shore to ask how it sounded. “More barn!” Young famously yelled. More than 50 years later, Young is still on his quest to find more barn. In fact, Barn is the title of his new album with Crazy Horse, out this Friday, named after a different old barn that...
MUSIC
kwit.org

Neil Young breaks down 'Barn,' track-by-track

Neil Young has never been, shall we say, neat and tidy. He may be a perfectionist, but the perfection he's after isn't in the realm of straight lines and clean takes. Young has always sought to perfectly capture a moment in time; a sound, a feeling. With his new album, Barn, he's captured all of that, plus one: a place. But who better to explain than Neil himself — who joins to take us through Barn track by track.
MUSIC
San Francisco Chronicle

Listen: Neil Young and Crazy Horse release songs from a barn, and Snoop Dogg curates West Coast rap royalty

The Chronicle’s guide to notable new music. Neil Young & Crazy Horse, “Barn” (Reprise) In February, we highlighted Neil Young & Crazy Horse’s “Way Down in the Rust Bucket,” a live album recorded at the Catalyst in Santa Cruz in 1990. Then in September, it was Young’s “Carnegie Hall 1970” release that marked the first in the “Neil Young Official Bootleg Series” of unearthed live recordings. So you can color me surprised that the next release from Young isn’t from the back catalog at all — it’s actually all-new material with Crazy Horse.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Joe Biden
Daryl Hannah
Nils Lofgren
Neil Young
Billy Talbot
Donald Trump
WFMZ-TV Online

Music - Neil Young

Neil Young rebuilds a Rockies barn and reunites Crazy Horse. Neil Young had a barn rebuilt in the Rockies and used it to reunite with his old backing band Crazy Horse. The little log structure from the 1850s lends its name to the album that resulted, just called “Barn.” It will be released Friday along with a documentary of the same name directed by Young's wife, Daryl Hannah. The 76-year-old rock legend says the barn's beautiful acoustics made it a perfect musical clubhouse. And its remote Colorado location made it a safe place during the pandemic to jam with Crazy Horse, his frequent collaborators for more than 50 years.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Neil Young Teases Another Previously Unreleased Album Summer Songs

Rock music icon Neil Young announced on his official website that he has a new collection of old songs that he discovered while researching through his recorded sessions in the studio. This lost album is tentatively called Summer Songs because although the exact recording date is uncertain, they were likely recorded in the summer of 1987. They were all labeled with the same date in the vault of songs he was looking through. They supposedly all have a very similar, unique sound, largely based around acoustic guitar or piano, with few added embellishments to the simple tracks. Many of the songs in this collection were released as more polished and separate versions on Young’s later albums. “The Last Of His Kind,” “For The Love Of Man,” “American Dream,” “Name Of Love,” “Someday,” “One Of These Days,” “Hanging’ On A Limb” and “Wrecking Ball” were the songs that were on the Summer Songs collection. Listeners can expect to hear these songs on his next archival project, as well as potentially having a separate release before that time. Before they are released Young says he will further research the tracks and credit all the appropriate people who worked on them.
MUSIC
95 Rock KKNN

Neil Young ‘Already Planning’ Follow-Up to New LP ‘Barn’

Neil Young said he's preparing to record a new album "pretty soon," even though Barn, his latest LP with Crazy Horse, was just released on Dec. 10. In a recent Rolling Stone interview, the legendary rocker was asked what drives him to keep making new material when many of his peers have stopped.
MUSIC
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Neil Young made 'Barn,' his new album, in a barn

There was a full moon the night before. Neil Young, always attuned to the lunar calendar, headed with his dogs to the barn to meet with his bandmates that summer day. As he walked, framed by the Rockies, a new idea for a song popped into his head. "I stopped...
MUSIC
JamBase

Today’s New Albums: Neil Young & Crazy Horse, Fleet Foxes, Jeff Tweedy & More

Each week Release Day Picks profiles new LPs and EPs Team JamBase will be checking out on release day Friday. This week we highlight new albums by Neil Young & Crazy Horse, Fleet Foxes, Jeff Tweedy, Nicole Atkins and Jeff Parker. Read on for more insight into the records we have all queued up to spin.
MUSIC
iheart.com

Music: The Darkness Announces US Tour, Billy Corgan, Jack White, and More!

The Darkness is heading stateside next year. The UK rockers have announced a US tour in support of their latest album, “Motorheart.”. The trek kicks off on March 9th in San Diego, California, running through April 24th when it wraps in Boston, Massachusetts. Expect to hear some new songs off of “Motorheart,” along with some fan favorites.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Rolling Stones’ 8 Greatest Hits

In a career spanning nearly 60 years, The Rolling Stones have released 30 albums and released nearly 450 songs—and recorded plenty more. Throughout the 1960s and ’70s, the Stones saw their most peaks on the charts with a batch of No. 1 hits from their first U.S. hit “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” and the stark 1966 anthem of “Paint It, Black”—the comma in the title added by the band’s label Decca at the time—the first single off the Stones’ fourth album Aftermath, to the balladry of their 1973 number one single “Angie,” a song Keith Richards may have written about Angela Bowie, Angie Dickinson, or his daughter Angela.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Steve Jordan on Touring With the Stones: ‘It Was Like Being Strapped to a Rocket Ship’

Thirty-five years ago, Steve Jordan got a call from Keith Richards asking him to play drums on a new version of “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” that he was creating with Aretha Franklin. “I remembered Charlie Watts saying, ‘If you ever work outside of [the Rolling Stones], Steve Jordan’s your man,’ ” Richards wrote in his memoir Life. “It was a great session. And in my mind it was lodged that if I’m going to do anything else, it’s with Steve.” He stuck to that pledge over the years when he used Jordan in his group the X-Pensive Winos along with special projects...
MUSIC
