New chief judge appointed for Idaho Court of Appeals

By News Team
 4 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Court of Appeals Judge Jessica M. Lorello will become the next chief judge of that court, effective Jan. 1, 2022.

The Court of Appeals consists of four judges who, in panels of three, hear appellate cases from Idaho’s trial courts as assigned by the Idaho Supreme Court. The chief judge presides over the Court of Appeals and oversees its administration.

Court rule and state law provide for the chief justice of the Idaho Supreme Court to appoint a chief judge for the Court of Appeals every two years. Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan appointed Judge Lorello to her new term in an order signed Wednesday.

“I am honored to continue serving our state in this new role,” Judge Lorello said.

Judge Lorello has served on the Court of Appeals since 2017 when she was appointed by former Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter. Previously, she worked as an attorney in private practice and at the Idaho Attorney General’s Office. Judge Lorello serves on the Idaho Law Foundation’s Law Related Education Committee, is a founding and current member of Attorneys for Civic Education, and is active in a number of civic education programs, while also teaching as an adjunct professor at the University of Idaho College of Law.

“Judge Lorello understands the vital role of Idaho’s judiciary in our constitutional system of state government and the importance of helping parties and the public to understand that role. I am pleased to appoint her to lead the Court of Appeals,” Chief Justice Bevan said.

Judge Lorello succeeds Chief Judge Molly J. Huskey, who remains on the court.

