If you think about how a port works, it’s sort of like a pair of lungs: imports in, exports out. And the community next door also has to breathe. “That ship that’s coming in, that’s bringing in the goods, is emitting pollution. That truck that’s going by my apartment is emitting pollution,” said Chris Chavez, who lives near the Port of Long Beach and works for the nonprofit Coalition for Clean Air.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO