Seneca Falls, NY

Wolcott Man Arrested on Seneca Falls Warrant

By News Staff
 4 days ago

A 25-year old Wolcott man was arrested this week by Seneca Falls Police on a warrant issued out of...

FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Arrested After Attempting to Run Over Individual on the Sidewalk

On Monday, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested 21-year old Aaron J. Bates, of Seneca Falls, following a dispute on Mynderse Street. Police responded to the report of an assault that had just occurred on Mynderse Street in the area of the Mynderse Academy High School complex. The assault did not involve any students or staff however, due to the nature of the call the school was placed in a “hold in place” until the situation was investigated. At no time were students or staff in danger.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Man Arrested on Felony Weapons Charge

A Penn Yan man was arrested Monday on felony criminal possession of a weapon charges for an incident that happened back last month. Police say when they were called to Daniel Newell’s Eagle Lane home on November 23rd, they found the 42-year old to be in possession of a number of illegal metal knuckle knives and a switchblade. Newell was banned from owning any type of weapon due to prior convictions. Police say he also resisted arrest on that day.
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

Sterling Woman Charged With Identity Theft

The investigation into an identity theft complaint from back in June has resulted in the arrest of a 43-year old Sterling woman. Crystal Sanders was also charged with petit larceny for an incident that happened in Fair Haven. State Police say they arrested 42-year old Shawn Sanders, of Sterling, last month in connection with the incident and charged him with grand larceny and identity theft.
STERLING, NY
FL Radio Group

Greece Man Arrested on Bench Warrant in Wayne County

A Greece man was arrested Monday morning on an outstanding bench warrant by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. Anthony DeSalvatore was previously arrested for aggravated unlicensed operation and driving left of pavement markings. DeSalvatore turned himself in at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office to answer to an active warrant.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Savannah Man Arrested After Domestic Incident

State Police arrested a Savannah man Saturday after a reported domestic incident on Mead Road. 24-year old Elijah Vreeland was charged with aggravated family offense, assault, criminal contempt, obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest, and attempted criminal mischief. Vreeland was brought to Wayne County Jail to await arraignment. Get the top...
SAVANNAH, NY
FL Radio Group

Sodus Man Arrested on Harassment Charge

A Sodus man was arrested Sunday on harassment and unlawful imprisonment charges. Michael Frank is accused of getting into a physical altercation with a woman during a domestic incident. No injuries were reported. The victim requested a stay-away order of protection. Frank was scheduled to be arraigned Sunday night at...
SODUS, NY
FL Radio Group

UPDATE: Chase Branch in Canandaigua Robbed

Police say the two men accused of robbing the Chase Bank on South Main Street in Canandaigua Monday afternoon made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. The men entered the bank together and each passed notes to different tellers demanding specified amounts of cash. The two suspects, described as...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FL Radio Group

Man Stabbed in Ithaca’s “Jungle”

A man was stabbed in the back of the head with a knife Saturday afternoon in the homeless enclave known as “The Jungle” in Ithaca. When police arrived on the scene, they found the 35-year old victim on the ground bleeding from a large cut across the back of his head. He is listed in stable condition at a regional trauma center. Police say the suspect left the scene prior to their arrival.
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Ovid Woman Accused of Using Stolen Debit Card

An Ovid woman has been arrested on grand larceny charges after she allegedly used a stolen debit card at a number of locations in and around Seneca County. 49-year old Katrina Szul is charged with a felony in connection with the incident that happened on September 22nd. She was released...
OVID, NY
FL Radio Group

Walworth Man Arrested for Theft at Walmart

A Walworth man has been arrested following a larceny investigation at Walmart in the Town of Macedon. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies say, around 2:30pm Saturday, they responded to the State Route 31 store and discovered Shawn Ridgway allegedly stole over 600 dollars worth of merchandise. He was taken to the sheriff’s office and released on an appearance ticket.
WALWORTH, NY
FL Radio Group

Homicide Investigation Continues in Newark

3:30 PM UPDATE: Police released the name of the victim. Click. We are still awaiting new information regarding an apparent homicide that occurred in the village of Newark early Friday morning. Police found a man’s body in the middle of Marie Avenue shortly after 7 a.m. Police believe the homicide...
NEWARK, NY
FL Radio Group

Lawyer: Perjury Charges Dismissed Against Watkins Glen Couple; Special Prosecutor Plans to Refile This Week

According to their attorney, the indictments filed against Watkins Glen Police Officer Brandon Matthews and his wife, Danielle, were dismissed in court Monday. Attorney Matthew Buzzetti said the Court concluded the Matthews were denied their right to testify before the Grand Jury. Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella, who served as Special Prosecutor in the case, said the charges will be refiled and the couple will have a chance to testify on Friday.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
FL Radio Group

Corning Woman Accused of Setting Fire That Destroyed Her Home

A Steuben County woman has been arrested for allegedly intentionally starting a fire that destroyed her Corning home one year ago. 58-year old Ann Shelley is charged with arson. Police say Shelly used a flammable liquid to start the fire, which destroyed her home and damaged a neighboring home. Police say Shelly’s act endangered the lives of the nearly two-dozen first responders called to extinguish the fire.
CORNING, NY
FL Radio Group

Police Identify Homicide Victim Found in Newark Street

Police have identified the man believed to be the victim of a homicide in the village of Newark last Friday morning. The body of 48-year old Byron Wilder was found in the road on Marie Avenue shortly after 7 o’clock. Police believe the Lyons man was killed during the overnight hours. No suspects have been identified.
NEWARK, NY
FL Radio Group

Rochester Woman Arrested on Starkey Bench Warrant

A Rochester woman was arrested Thursday night by the Yates County Sheriff’s Office at State Police Headquarters in Farmington. 31-year old Angel States was picked up on a bench warrant issued by Starkey Town Court. States was brought back to Yates County Jail to await arraignment on Friday. Get...
FL Radio Group

Pair Arrested for Attempting to Shoplift from Walmart

On Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 7:43 pm the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Zachary M. Seymour, age 26, of Ithaca, New York and Michael A. Neff, age 23, of Locke, New York following a larceny investigation at the Wal-Mart Supercenter. Seymour and Neff were observed acting in concert to conceal several hundred dollars worth of merchandise inside large totes. The pair only abandoned their property near the exit after they noticed an asset protection employee watching them. Asset protection had already called police prior to the pair attempting to leave the store. Seymour and Neff were both detained by police at the exit while police conducted an investigation. Following the investigation it was determined that both were conspiring to steal merchandise from the store. Further investigation discovered that Seymour was previously arrested in Ithaca and banned from all Wal-Mart properties.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Steuben County Loosening Residency Requirements for Employees

In an attempt to boost recruitment and retention, Steuben County is loosening residency requirements for employees of the sheriff’s and District Attorney offices. Now, full-time Sheriffs Deputies can live within five miles of the county, while part-time deputies and corrections officers can live in any bordering county, including Yates and Schuyler. Also, residents of neighboring counties can now apply for jobs with the sheriff’s office.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Beaver Dams Man Found Guilty of Felony Criminal Mischief

A Schuyler County jury found a Beaver Dams man guilty of felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor criminal trespass. 47-year old James Vandereems was convicted of unlawfully entering an apartment in Montour Falls and intentionally damaging items once inside. Vandereems will be sentenced at a later date. Get the top stories...
BEAVER DAMS, NY
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Man Accused of Stealing from Village Business

Penn Yan Police investigating a reported larceny at a local business Thursday resulted in the arrest of a 40-year-old Penn Yan man. Scott Paquette is accused of stealing an item from the unidentified business and leaving the scene. He returned the merchandise after he was followed and confronted by the owner. Paquette was charged with two counts of petit larceny as he was also accused of stealing from the same business on Wednesday.
