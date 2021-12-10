Wolcott Man Arrested on Seneca Falls Warrant

On Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 7:43 pm the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Zachary M. Seymour, age 26, of Ithaca, New York and Michael A. Neff, age 23, of Locke, New York following a larceny investigation at the Wal-Mart Supercenter. Seymour and Neff were observed acting in concert to conceal several hundred dollars worth of merchandise inside large totes. The pair only abandoned their property near the exit after they noticed an asset protection employee watching them. Asset protection had already called police prior to the pair attempting to leave the store. Seymour and Neff were both detained by police at the exit while police conducted an investigation. Following the investigation it was determined that both were conspiring to steal merchandise from the store. Further investigation discovered that Seymour was previously arrested in Ithaca and banned from all Wal-Mart properties.

SENECA FALLS, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO