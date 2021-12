The Astroneer Nintendo Switch release date has been locked in for early 2022 -- you'll soon be able to play this open-world survival crafting game on the go. Astroneer has been out for close to five years now ever since it first launched in Steam Early Access in December 2016. Since its launch, the game has added new exploration tools and Creative Mode support; System Era Softworks has also brought the game to other platforms such as PlayStation 4. Now, another platform is joining the roster -- Astroneer comes to Nintendo Switch in a little over a month.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO