West Loop at Southwest Freeway road closure happening again this weekend

Aside from holiday traffic, Houston drivers have another headache to deal with this weekend. All northbound mainlanes of the 610 West Loop between the Southwest Freeway and Richmond Avenue will be closed 9 pm Friday, December 10 until 5 am Monday, December 13, the Texas Department of Transportation announced.

All traffic will be detoured to the frontage road via the Westheimer exit.

If that's not enough, two southbound mainlanes of 610 West Loop at the Southwest Freeway will also be closed during construction beginning 9 pm Friday, Dec. 10 until noon Sunday, Dec. 12.