ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov receive Nobel peace prize

By Rebecca Ratcliffe South-east Asia correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wEywi_0dJWroe200
The Nobel peace prize winners, Dmitry Muratov, right, and Maria Ressa, embrace during the Oslo ceremony.

The journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov received the Nobel peace prize on Friday at a ceremony that Ressa was almost blocked from attending because of travel restrictions related to legal cases filed against her in the Philippines.

Ressa, 58, the chief executive and co-founder of the online news platform Rappler, praised for exposing abuses of power and growing authoritarianism under the Philippine president, Rodrigo Duterte, is facing charges that could lead to about 100 years in jail. Having been awarded the prize alongside Muratov in October, she was granted permission to attend the ceremony earlier this month by the Philippine court of appeals, which ruled she was not a flight risk.

Muratov, 59, the editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta, who shared the 2021 Nobel peace prize, was described as one of the most prominent defenders of freedom of speech in Russia today. “Novaya Gazeta is the most independent newspaper in Russia today, with a fundamentally critical attitude towards power,” Berit Reiss-Andersen, the chair of the Norwegian Nobel committee, said at the ceremony at Oslo City Hall.

Reiss-Andersen said that Ressa and Muratov were “participants in a war where the written word is their weapon, where truth is their goal and every exposure of misuse of power is a victory”.

Both laureates had been “the object of ridicule, harassment, threats and violence as a result of their work”, she added.

Ressa, referring to the restrictions imposed on her travel, said that she had at least been permitted to attend the ceremony. This had not been the case, she added, for the last working journalist to be awarded the prize in 1935 – Carl von Ossietzky, who was detained in a Nazi concentration camp.

“By giving this to journalists today, the Nobel committee is signalling a similar historical moment, another existential point for democracy,” she said, pointing to the disruptive impact of social media in fuelling the spread of misinformation, and creating fertile ground for divisive, authoritarian leaders.

“Without facts, you can’t have truth. Without truth, you can’t have trust. Without trust, we have no shared reality, no democracy, and it becomes impossible to deal with our world’s existential problems: climate, coronavirus, the battle for truth,” Ressa said during her lecture to the ceremony.

“Our greatest need today is to transform that hate and violence, the toxic sludge that’s coursing through our information ecosystem, prioritised by American internet companies that make more money by spreading that hate and triggering the worst in us.”

Rappler was praised for documenting how social media is used to spread fake news, harass opponents and manipulate public discourse.

Ressa called in her lecture for legislation to hold social media companies to account, and for greater overseas development assistance funds to be given to media in the global south. She also said independent media should be helped to survive, by “giving greater protection to journalists and standing up against states which target journalists”.

The Nobel laureates both paid tribute to journalists who have been murdered, jailed or forced into exile for their work. “I want journalists to die old,” Muratov said.

Six journalists working for Novaya Gazeta have been killed – Igor Domnikov, Yuri Shchekochikhin, Anna Politkovskaya, Anastasia Baburova, Stanislav Markelov and Natalya Estemirova. In the Philippines, a total of 89 journalists have been killed since 1992, she said. That includes the journalist Jesus “Jess” Malabanan, 58, who was killed in a drive-by shooting on Wednesday.

Journalism in Russia was going through “a dark valley”, Muratov said. “Over a hundred journalists, media outlets, human rights defenders and NGOs have recently been branded as ‘foreign agents’. In Russia, this means ‘enemies of the people’.

“Many of our colleagues have lost their jobs. Some have to leave the country. Some are deprived of the opportunity to live a normal life for an unknown period of time. Maybe for ever. That has happened in our history before,” he said.

Muratov condemned the militaristic propaganda promoted by state-owned media, and made a grim warning of the possibility of war between Russia and Ukraine. “In the heads of some crazy geopoliticians, a war between Russia and Ukraine is not something impossible any longer. But I know that wars end with identifying soldiers and exchanging prisoners,” he said. Moscow has provoked alarm by amassing troops and weapons near Ukraine’s border.

Describing journalists as an antidote against tyranny, Muratov added: “Yes, we growl and bite. Yes, we have sharp teeth and a strong grip. But we are the prerequisite for progress.”

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Nobel Peace Laureate Muratov Says War Between Russia and Ukraine Possible

OSLO (Reuters) -People in positions of power in Russia are actively promoting the idea of war, and conflict with Ukraine is now distinctly possible, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov said on Friday. Receiving his award at Oslo City Hall, Muratov said it was common in Russia to think that...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Politkovskaya
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
Person
Natalya Estemirova
Person
Jesus
Person
Maria Ressa
dallassun.com

Nobel Peace Prize winner sentenced to prison

Myanmar's deposed state counsellor, Aung San Suu Kyi, has been sentenced to four years in prison on the first charges leveled against her by the ruling military junta. Former President Win Myint received a similar sentence. Suu Kyi was found guilty on Monday of inciting unrest and violating Covid-19 restrictions,...
ASIA
The Independent

Blinken competes with top Russian official in Indonesia

Fresh from delivering a stern new warning to Russia over Ukraine U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Indonesia on Monday to find a top aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin already in Jakarta for security talks. Just a day after joining his Group of Seven foreign minister colleagues in issuing the blunt demand for Russia to step back from a military escalation near the Ukrainian border, Blinken began a 48-hour visit to Indonesia with his plane parking in the shadow of that of Putin’s national security adviser Nikolay Patrushev. Patrushev is considered the third most senior...
U.S. POLITICS
BBC

Nobel Peace Prize: Maria Ressa attacks social media 'toxic sludge'

One of the winners of this year's Nobel Peace Prize has attacked US internet companies for what she called a "flood of toxic sludge" on social media. During her acceptance speech in Norway, Philippine journalist Maria Ressa said technology giants had "allowed a virus of lies to infect each of us".
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prize#Nobel Peace Prize#Philippine#Novaya Gazeta#Norwegian#Nazi
AFP

Nobel laureate Ressa urges journalists to defend their rights

Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, this year's co-winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, on Wednesday urged fellow reporters to defend their rights in order not to lose them to "authoritarian-style leaders and budding dictators." "It has become incredibly hard and far more dangerous for every one of us," Ressa told reporters awaiting her arrival at Oslo's airport ahead of Friday's Nobel Peace Prize ceremony, where she will be honoured alongside Dmitry Muratov of Russia. Ressa, the co-founder of the investigative news site Rappler, and Muratov, a co-founder of Russia's leading independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, were given the award in October for their efforts to "safeguard freedom of expression". Criticising "our authoritarian-style leaders and budding dictators" who "want us to voluntarily give up our rights", Ressa urged journalists to defend their rights.
WORLD
Antelope Valley Press

Nobel Prize winners call for journalist protections

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — The two journalists who shared this year’s Nobel Peace Prize received their awards, Friday, during a pomp-filled ceremony in Norway, with both warning that the world needs independent reporting to counter the power of authoritarian governments. Maria Ressa of the Philippines and fellow laureate Dmitry...
WORLD
AFP

Memorial closure trial adjourned amid outcry in Russia

Russia's Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned a trial against Memorial until the end of the year, as supporters urged authorities not to dissolve the country's most prominent rights organisation. A symbol of post-Soviet democratisation, Memorial has built a huge archive of Soviet-era crimes and has campaigned tirelessly for human rights in Russia. In court for alleged violations of its designation as a "foreign agent", Memorial is facing its biggest threat since it was founded by Soviet dissidents, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Andrei Sakharov, in 1989. Prosecutors have asked the Supreme Court to dissolve Memorial International, the group's central structure, for alleged failures to use the "foreign agent" label on all their publications, including social media posts, as required by law.
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson’s warning to Vladimir Putin over Ukraine invasion fears

Boris Johnson has issued a direct warning to President Vladimir Putin that there will be “significant consequences” for Russia if it invades neighbouring Ukraine The Prime Minister spoke by telephone to Mr Putin on Monday to reassert the UK’s commitment to Ukraine’s territorial integrity, and warn that any destabilising action by Moscow would be a “strategic mistake”.Mr Johnson’s call marks the latest intervention by Western leaders urging the Kremlin amid growing alarm at the build-up of Russian forces in the region.A No 10 spokesman said: “He expressed the United Kingdom’s deep concern over the build-up of Russian forces on Ukraine’s...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Place
Asia
Country
Philippines
The Independent

Pope seeks diplomatic end to Russian tensions over Ukraine

Pope Francis on Sunday offered prayers for Ukraine and urged dialogue and not weapons as Russia masses tens of thousands of troops on its border with Ukraine.Francis didn't mention Russia by name in comments to the faithful during the traditional Sunday blessing in St. Peter’s Square, but the implications seemed clear as he called for international dialogue to defuse the crisis.The pontiff prayed for “dear Ukraine, for all its churches and religious communities and all of its people,” and expressed hope that “tensions would be resolved through serious international dialogue and not through arms.”The Vatican has been loathe...
RELIGION
The Independent

Putin tells Biden he would like to meet face to face but complains Russia is being ‘demonised’

Russia’s president Vladimir Putin told the US president Joe Biden that he would “really want” to meet him in person as they agreed to hold more talks amid tensions over the troop build-up near Ukraine.According to a short video released on the state TV channel Rossiya 1, Mr Putin told his US counterpart: “[We will] definitely see each other, I would really want that to happen.”But Mr Putin had no particular grounds for optimism after he spoke to his US counterpart, said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, attributing it to very serious, conceptual differences between the two countries over Moscow’s “red...
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin discusses Ukraine tensions with Macron, Niinistö

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday spoke on the phone with his French and Finnish counterparts and reiterated his demand for guarantees precluding NATO from expanding to Ukraine or deploying weapons there. The Russian leader's phone conversations with French President Emmanuel Macron and Finnish President Sauli Niinistö come amid heightened tensions over a Russian troop buildup near Ukrainian borders that stoked fears of a possible invasion, and Western diplomatic efforts to prevent it from happening. U.S. President Joe Biden last week told Putin that Moscow would face “severe consequences” if it attacks its ex-Soviet neighbor. Moscow has denied plans...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Russia warns of new 'Cuban Missile Crisis'

Rapidly deteriorating ties between Moscow and Washington could return the world to a tense standoff between nuclear powers not seen for more than half a century, Russia has warned amid strained relations. Speaking on Thursday, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told journalists that the current tensions could lead to a...
POLITICS
The Independent

It’s not just Putin: The other world leaders who had day jobs before taking power

Long before he became an implacable enemy of the West, Vladimir Putin has revealed he had to get by working as a taxi driver.The Russian President had to make do by driving cars in the aftermath of the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991 when the economic slump forced many to find new ways to supplement their incomes.Speaking of his regret about the collapse of the USSR on a documentary film aired on Sunday called Russia: Latest History, he said: “It was a disintegration of historical Russia under the name of the Soviet Union.“Sometimes I had to earn extra...
JOBS
The Guardian

The Guardian

80K+
Followers
39K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy