Bradenton, FL

Clemson suffers another decommitment

By Gavin Oliver
The Clemson Insider
 4 days ago

Clemson has suffered another decommitment in the 2022 recruiting class.

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star cornerback Daylen Everette announced Friday that he has decommitted from the Tigers.

Everette (6-1, 185) is ranked as the No. 6 cornerback and No. 29 overall prospect in the 2022 class according to the 247Sports Composite, which considers him a five-star prospect. He had been committed to the Tigers since July.

Everette becomes the third decommitment from Clemson since Brent Venables’ departure for Oklahoma, joining his IMG Academy teammates, four-star safety Keon Sabb and four-star defensive end Jihaad Campbell.

Clemson, which picked up a commitment Thursday night from four-star wide receiver Antonio Williams , is back down to 12 total commits in its 2022 recruiting class.

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

