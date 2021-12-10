Clemson suffers another decommitment

Clemson has suffered another decommitment in the 2022 recruiting class.

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star cornerback Daylen Everette announced Friday that he has decommitted from the Tigers.

Everette (6-1, 185) is ranked as the No. 6 cornerback and No. 29 overall prospect in the 2022 class according to the 247Sports Composite, which considers him a five-star prospect. He had been committed to the Tigers since July.

Everette becomes the third decommitment from Clemson since Brent Venables’ departure for Oklahoma, joining his IMG Academy teammates, four-star safety Keon Sabb and four-star defensive end Jihaad Campbell.

Clemson, which picked up a commitment Thursday night from four-star wide receiver Antonio Williams , is back down to 12 total commits in its 2022 recruiting class.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks