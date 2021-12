Can You Believe The Christmas Ice Storm In Texarkana Happened 21 Years Ago?. I stumbled across this video of the beginning of the ice storm way back in December of 2000. We were at the radio station preparing for the ice storm. The company that owned us at the time, Clear Channel had just installed generators at three of the stations in early 2000 and at the main studios over fears of the dreaded Y2K scare and it came and went with no issues. But little did we know that just a few months later this ice storm would cause so much havoc and put these generators to work.

