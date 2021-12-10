‘The coal man’ used to bring a noisy load

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Lots of nice sounds are in the air this time of year.

Salvation Army kettle bells, Christmas carols on radio or in concert, people calling out holiday greetings, to name a few.

But I can tell you one old – very old – sound you won’t be hearing as the weather turns cold and we to send our heating plants into overdrive.

If you can recall the days of furnaces burning anthracite, you’ll probably remember the clattering roar of a ton of coal pouring down a chute into the big bin under your front porch.

That torrent, guaranteed to wake you up if you were a late sleeper or entertain you as a kid, is pretty much history. The gentle hum of gas furnace, oil burner or electricity kicking in is about the only aural reminder you’ll get these days that winter is on the doorstep.

It used to be that nearly every building in Northeastern Pennsylvania was heated by coal. After all, this is where the anthracite came from.

So it was that heavily laden dump trucks bearing tons of coal plied the streets of our communities day upon day, delivering their cargo to homes and businesses. The procedure was to call up your preferred coal company once a month or so and order a ton of pea coal (medium size pieces) or chestnut coal (slightly larger size). There were other sizes known as egg, rice and stove coal, but more for industrial usage.

The truck would back up, often right onto the sidewalk, in front of your house. The driver would tilt the truck bed and get ready to unload. Some trucks had beds that elevated way up in the air before tilting back.

With a chute running from a door in the rear of the truck bed to the window of the coal house, the delivery of one or more tons would then be made.

Yes, it was quite a racket. Want to hear this sound that’s pretty much faded into history?

Well, apparently some folks are still heating buildings with coal, and a few of them have taken the trouble of creating videos and putting them on YouTube for all to see (and hear). It’s not terribly exciting theater by any means, but interesting as a sound from our past.

In any case, that’s why so many older homes in Wyoming Valley have little windows in the foundation under the front porch. The coal chutes went in there.

There are other sounds we haven’t heard much of since midway through the 20th century. For about a decade after the end of World War II you could still hear the clip-clop of horses’ hooves and a blast from a paper horn when the junk man or the rag man arrived in the neighborhood.

Railroads we still have here in the valley, but you’ll wait in vain for the chugging of an old steam engine as you sit at the crossing in your car.

Of course, Wilkes-Barre’s wailing 9 p.m. curfew warning teens to get off the streets or face arrest is no longer around to inspire parental threats of your being sent to Kis-Lyn, the dreaded reform school.

If you’re tempted to long for the days of coal, consider this. It wasn’t easy to heat and cook with anthracite. You had constantly to tend the fire in furnace and stove, and it was tricky to keep an even temperature.

But if you were a kid, that didn’t matter compared to “hey, mom, the coal man’s here.”