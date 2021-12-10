ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Michael Nesmith Dies: The Monkees Singer & Guitarist Was 78

By Greg Evans
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ylhvI_0dJWoUY500

Michael Nesmith , the Grammy-winning, wool-capped singer and guitarist of the Monkees and a pioneer of the music video, died today of natural causes his home in Carmel Valley, CA, his family has announced. He was 78.

“With Infinite Love we announce that Michael Nesmith has passed away this morning in his home, surrounded by family, peacefully and of natural causes,” the family said in a statement to our sister publication Rolling Stone . “We ask that you respect our privacy at this time and we thank you for the love and light that all of you have shown him and us.”

Nesmith, whose laconic, deadpan comic style was a key contribution to the slapstick humor of the band’s self-titled hit 1960s sitcom, also was the group’s staunchest advocate for musical integrity. He fought for the band’s right to play their own instruments and contributed some of the Monkees’ most cherished and enduring songs, most notably the country-tinged “Papa Gene’s Blues” (with its familiar refrain, “I have no more than I did before but now I’ve got all that I need…”).

The Monkees were the made-for-American-TV group that hit the airwaves in 1966 at the height of Beatlemania. The NBC series aired only two seasons but won the 1967 Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series and launched the group to radio stardom. Their first hit was “Last Train to Clarksville,” which started a run of smash singles stateside. The song also was the first of three chart-toppers, followed later that year by “I’m a Believer” — which spent seven weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 and also topped the UK chart — and 1967’s “Daydream Believer.”

The quartet’s string of hits also included “Pleasant Valley Sunday,” “Valleri” and A Little Bit Me, A Little Bit You.” The TV show’s catchy “(Theme from) The Monkees” also was released as a single in some territories and remains a singalong standard.

The band’s early albums even more of a commercial force. Its 1966 debut set The Monkees spent 13 weeks atop the Billboard 200. Its 1967 follow-up More of the Monkees — released just four months later — upped the ante, topping the album chart for 18 weeks. Both discs are certified five times platinum.

Another four months later came Headquarters, which was No. 1 for a week, then Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn & Jones Ltd., released in November 1967 and a five-week chart topper. Both have sold more than 2 million copies. The Birds, the Bees & the Monkees (1968) peaked at No. 3 and would be the band’s last top 10 set. A pair of compilation albums — 1976’s The Monkees Greatest Hits and 1986’s Then & Now: The Best of the Monkees — also went platinum.

The NBC sitcom was created by Bob Rafelson and Bert Schneider as an American answer to The Beatles’ A Hard Day’s Night with a heavy dose of Marx Brothers. The four actor-singers recruited through ads in Variety and The Hollywood Reporter would be the Texas-born Nesmith, the British stage actor Davy Jones, former Hollywood child actor Micky Dolenz and scenester of the Greenwich Village and Laurel Canyon folk music communities Peter Tork. All of the band members sang, with Dolenz also playing drums, Tork on bass and keyboards, and frequent frontman Jones often playing a tambourine.

Jones died in 2012 and Tork in 2019.

Peter Tork Dies: The Monkees’ Affable Bassist Was 77

Debuting in August 1966, The Monkees proved particularly popular with children, though it never was a ratings juggernaut, airing on Monday nights opposite Gilligan’s Island and later Gunsmoke .

The TV show wrapped in 1968, but the group kept recording and touring for another few years. Jimi Hendrix was, notoriously, the opening act for their 1967 jaunt, to the dismay of many parents who took their teenyboppers to see the teen-idol Monkees.

The following year saw the release of Head , the Monkees’ psychedelic period-piece answer to the Beatles film Help! Directed by Bob Rafelson — who co-wrote the film with a then-rising multihyphenate named Jack Nicholson —  the plot-challenged pic starred the four Monkees in a host of capers.

Although the series was short-lived, was short-lived, the band’s musical popularity and legacy of hits would last well into the 21st century. Nesmith mostly resisted the group’s various comebacks and reunion tours — rumors of tensions within the band, particularly between Tork and Nesmith, reach back to the ’60s — but the guitarist did take part in a 2012 reunion tour and performed on the 2016 Monkees album Good Times!

Just last month, Nesmith and Dolenz wrapped a farewell tour with a show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. A 2018 Nesmith-Dolenz tour was postponed when Nesmith underwent quadruple bypass heart surgery.

As a songwriter, Nesmith contributed “Different Drum” to a band called the Stone Poneys, which featured a young singer named Linda Ronstadt. The single reached the national top 15 in 1967 and was a No. 1 hit in Los Angeles, launching Ronstadt’s career.

In the early 1980s, Nesmith again found himself at the forefront of a movement, this time the music video revolution. His 1977 clip for “Rio” is considered among the pioneers of the “pop clip,” as the genre originally was known.

Nesmith created PopClips, which debuted on Nickelodeon in late 1980. According to The Rolling Stone Encyclopedia of Rock and Roll, Nick’s parent company, Warner Cable, wanted to buy the show’s copyright to launch an all-music cable channel, but Nesmith balked. The company would launch MTV just months later.

“I was one of the fortunate directors to be doing videos and music videos before people even know what they were,” Bill Dear told Billboard for a 1990 report called “The Video Decade.” “They were called ‘pop clips,’ not video clips. When Michael Nesmith and I did ‘Rio’ and ‘Cruisin’,’ we approached them as mini-movies.”

Exactly one month before MTV arrived, Nesmith released Elephant Parts , an hourlong collection of music video and comedy skits that he co-wrote, starred in and produced. Directed by Dear, it won the inaugural Grammy for Video of the Year.

Along with the win for Elephant Parts, Nesmith earned five other Grammy nominations: Best New Age album for his 1995 solo set The Garden and four with the Monkees — two each for “Last Train to Clarksville” and “Daydream Believer.”

He also directed a 1981 episode of Saturday Night Live and produced the 1984 cult film Repo Man, starring Emilio Estevez and Harry Dean Stanton. Nesmith also produced music videos including Lionel Richie’s No. 1 smash “All Night Long (All Night)” and Juice Newton’s top 10 hit “Love’s Been a Little Bit Hard on Me.”

As the leader of the post-Monkees group the First National Band, Nesmith became a leading and early purveyor of country rock, scoring a hit with the haunting 1970 ballad “Joanne.” On solo tours in the decades that followed, Nesmith would often perform First National tunes along with countrified versions of his Monkees songs, with “Papa Gene’s Blues” a concert staple and highlight. The song inspired Nesmith’s nickname among fans: Papa Nez.

In May, Dolenz released the album Dolenz Sings Nesmith , featuring new renditions of Monkees-era songs including “Different Drum,” “Tapioca Tundra” and “Carlisle Wheeling” alongside later solo-era tunes like “You Are My One” and “Only Bound.”

Nesmith’s talent for innovation ran in the family: His mother, Bette Nesmith Graham, was a typist when, during the mid-1950s, she concocted a correction fluid that would become Liquid Paper, making the economically struggling single mother a fortune.

Nesmith’s memoir Infinite Tuesday was published in 2017. Married and divorced three times, Nesmith is survived by children Christian, Jonathan, Jessica and Jason, as well as two grandchildren.

Erik Pedersen contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Micky Dolenz Remembers Michael Nesmith: “I’ll Miss It All So Much”; Brian Wilson, Carole King, Others Pay Tribute

Micky Dolenz paid tribute to his longtime friend and Monkees bandmate Michael Nesmith in a heartfelt statement today. The statement reads, in full: I’m heartbroken. I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick Showbiz & Media Figures We’ve Lost In 2021 – Photo Gallery Dolenz, the Monkees’ drummer and singer who paid tribute to Nesmith on his latest album, Dolenz Sings Nesmith, completed a farewell tour with the singer-guitarist-songwriter...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Robbie Shakespeare Dies: Influential Producer, Grammy Winning Bassist For Sly & Robbie Was 68

Robbie Shakespeare, whose influential work as a bassist and record producer saw him nominated for 13 Grammy Awards, has died at the age of 68. He died at a hospital in Florida, according to news reports, where he was recently undergoing surgery related to his kidneys. The Jamaican artist was part of the duo Sly and Robbie with Sly Dunbar. “When it comes to reggae bass playing, no one comes close to having the influence of Robbie Shakespeare,” tweeted Jamaican prime minister Robert Holness. “He will be remembered for his sterling contribution to the music industry and Jamaica’s culture.” Sly and Robbie joined forces...
MUSIC
Deadline

Two Fox News Contributors Quit, Citing Tucker Carlson’s January 6 Series: “The Voices Of The Responsible Are Being Drowned Out By The Irresponsible”

Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg, two longtime conservative commentators on Fox News, said that they are quitting the network, concluding that “the voices of the responsible are being drowned out by the irresponsible.” They specifically cited Tucker Carlson’s three-part documentary Patriot Purge, which ran on Fox Nation, which they said was “a collection of incoherent conspiracy-mongering, riddled with factual inaccuracies, half-truths, deceptive imagery, and damning omissions. And its message is clear: The U.S. government is targeting patriotic Americans in the same manner —and with the same tools—that it used to target al Qaeda.” The series advanced a series of conspiracy theories about...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Ronstadt
Person
Harry Dean Stanton
Person
Peter Tork
Person
Bette Nesmith Graham
Person
Micky Dolenz
Person
Emilio Estevez
Person
Michael Nesmith
Person
Bert Schneider
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
Nick
Person
Jack Nicholson
Ultimate Classic Rock

How Michael Nesmith’s Rejected Monkees Song Hit for Linda Ronstadt

The Monkees' run was still young when the late Michael Nesmith had another hit with "Different Drum" — as a writer rather than a performer. The Stone Poneys, Linda Ronstadt's band at the time, had a No. 13 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with the song during the fall of 1967, a year after The Monkees TV show began airing. The Monkees already had four Top 5 singles of their own by then, and Micky Dolenz recalled that Nesmith — who died on Friday at the age of 78 — offered "Different Drum" to the band first.
MUSIC
1029thebuzz.com

55 Years Ago Tonight!!! The Monkees Play Debut Concert In Hawaii

It was 55 years ago tonight (December 3rd, 1966), that the Monkees made their first live appearance. The group — Micky Dolenz, Davy Jones, Mike Nesmith and Peter Tork — played a 40-minute set in Hawaii at the Honolulu International Center Arena. The “pre-fab four,” as they were affectionately called, were riding high with their hit sitcom, which had premiered the previous September on NBC, along with their recent Number One smash, “Last Train To Clarksville.”
HAWAII STATE
Variety

Michael Nesmith Remembered Through His Best Songs — With and Without the Monkees

The late Michael Nesmith loved returning to the Monkees and the foursome’s hit catalog in recent years as a celebration of his friendship with Mickey Dolenz. But during his tenure with the Monkees in their NBC television days, Nesmith was the sole member vocal in his disgust with their label, Colgems’ employment of session musicians on the band’s recordings as well as its emphasis on outside songwriters such as Neil Diamond, David Gates, Tommy Boyce and Bobby Hart, and Gerry Goffin and Carole King. Lyrically, Nesmith was equally sophisticated. Gloriously abstract yet soulfully succinct, Nesmith never wasted an elegant word while...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Nbc
Rolling Stone

Micky Dolenz Remembers Michael Nesmith: ‘He Was Our Leader the Whole Time’

On Nov. 14, Micky Dolenz and Michael Nesmith stood onstage together at L.A.’s Greek Theater and took their final bow as the Monkees. It was end of a farewell tour that had taken them all across North America. And although it was impossible for fans to ignore Nez’s frailty throughout the long tour, especially during the early shows when he sat on a stool for much of the set, it was still an enormous shock when the news came today that Nesmith had died from heart failure. “I found out a couple days ago that he was going into hospice,” Dolenz...
MUSIC
primetimer.com

The Monkees

Showing 1 - 3 of 3 articles tagged "The Monkees" Nesmith, who died this morning of natural causes, shot to fame in the made-for-TV rock group, known as the Monkee... The Monkees TV series to join MeTV's lineup following an "overwhelming response" to its Peter Tork tribute. The TV network...
ENTERTAINMENT
loudersound.com

We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
musicconnection.com

The Monkees at the Greek Theatre

The Monkees (Micky Dolenz/ Mike Nesmith) played the last show of their farewell tour at the Greek Theatre Sunday night (11/14). This was also the second to last show of the Greek Theatre’s 2021 season. It was quite an emotional night as it may very well be the last time Dolenz and Nesmith perform live together. After the show’s producer announced Dolenz and Nesmith calling it the Mike and Micky show the band took the stage followed by the two surviving Monkees. Davy Jones passed in 2012 and Peter Tork passed in 2019 leaving Dolenz and Nesmith as the only surviving members.
PERFORMING ARTS
openculture.com

Watch Frank Zappa Play Michael Nesmith (RIP) on The Monkees–and Vice Versa (1967)

In December 1967, The Monkees blew their audience’s minds by hosting Frank Zappa, “participant in and perhaps even leader of” the Mothers Of Invention. The tidal wave of affection that comprises twenty-first century Monkees mania makes us forget that children were the primary audience for The Monkees’ titular sitcom. (One might also say that The Monkees were the sitcom’s titular band.)
MUSIC
riffmagazine.com

REWIND: We honor Michael Nesmith with five songs he wrote

Songwriter and Monkee Mike Nesmith died on Friday at the age of 78. I already dedicated a column to the underrated greatness of The Monkees, and you should absolutely read it because the Monkees are great and you need to appreciate them; that’s my argument to that end. So rather than rehash that, I’ll focus on Nesmith the songwriter with five of his best songs.
MUSIC
Benzinga

10 Weirdest Beatles Covers Of All Time

Ever since the three-part documentary "The Beatles: Get Back" premiered on The Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ streaming service, there has been an intense new focus on the Fab Four, with fans absorbing never-before-seen footage of the band in recording sessions and in their legendary final live performance in a London rooftop concert.
MUSIC
Washington Post

Michael Nesmith invented country rock. Or maybe something even better.

Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly said Michael Nesmith’s son Jason was part of the First National Band Redux. Jason was not in the band; Nesmith’s son Jonathan was. The article has been corrected. There was a moment, not long after he was cast as the...
MUSIC
Deadline

Deadline

32K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy