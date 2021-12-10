ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Brexit Britain Lags Behind in G7 Goods Trade Rankings

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - Britain's trade performance is lagging increasingly behind that of other similar economies, according to data that suggest Brexit has had a detrimental effect on exports, on top of the COVID-19 pandemic. Britain is the only Group of Seven advanced economy to have failed to regain the...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jobs market rebounds further amid record 257,000 rise in UK payrolled workers

Britain’s jobs market has strengthened further despite furlough ending as the number of payrolled workers jumped by a record 257,000 last month, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said there is “still no sign” that the closing of the furlough support scheme in September has affected the jobs market, with the number of UK workers on payrolls rising by 0.9% between October and November to 29.4 million.The unemployment rate fell once more, to 4.2% in the three months to October, which is the lowest rate since spring 2020.Headline indicators for the UK labour market for August to...
ECONOMY
Metro International

G7 unites behind push to prevent Russia-Ukraine crisis

LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) -The Group of Seven richest democracies on Saturday sought to dissuade Russia from invading Ukraine, putting on a united front to warn of dire consequences for any incursion and urging Moscow to return to the negotiating table. Led by British foreign minister Liz Truss, U.S. Secretary of...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Eu Countries#Uk#Reuters#Group Of Seven#British#Eu#Bcc#The European Union#Ihs Markit
Reuters

Britain agrees digital trade deal with Singapore

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Britain on Thursday said it had agreed a digital trade deal with Singapore, the first digitally-focussed trade pact signed by a European nation. Britain said the agreement in principle would overhaul outdated trade rules and open up opportunities in Singapore, viewed as a global leader in digital.
ECONOMY
Reuters

U.S. became Britain's biggest finance customer in run up to Brexit

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The United States became Britain's biggest export market for financial services in the run up to Brexit, overtaking the European Union where sales shrank in 2020, TheCityUK lobby group said on Wednesday. Britain's financial sector was largely cut off from the EU - previously its...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Brexit Not a Factor in U.S.-UK Trade Deal Delay, U.S. Official Says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. administration official on Thursday said the country's failure to remove tariffs on UK steel and aluminum has no connection to concerns about post-Brexit trade rules affecting Northern Ireland, rejecting a recent report. Former U.S. President Donald Trump slapped 25% and 10% tariffs on steel and...
U.S. POLITICS
kion546.com

Ireland: UK-EU deal on Brexit trade spat unlikely this year

LONDON (AP) — The British and Irish governments are expressing optimism that a thorny spat between the U.K. and the European Union over Northern Ireland trade can be resolved. But Ireland’s top diplomat said Thursday that negotiations are likely to drag on into next year. Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said the talks over post-Brexit rules for Northern Ireland, the only part of the U.K. that shares a border with an EU member, had not produced a “breakthrough moment.” Speaking after a meeting with U.K. officials in London, Coveney said resolving the dispute by the end of the year is “a very tall order and unlikely to happen.”
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Country
China
Metro International

U.S. to delay UK trade deal over post-Brexit concern – FT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States will delay its deal to remove tariffs on UK steel and aluminum because of concerns about post-Brexit trade rules affecting Northern Ireland, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. The administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump imposed 25% and 10% tariffs on steel and...
FOREIGN POLICY
BBC

Brexit: Special goods category 'would improve NI Protocol'

The EU and UK could agree a special category of goods which would not require checks when moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, a think tank has suggested. It is part of a package of measures put forward by the Tony Blair Institute to improve the Northern Ireland Protocol.
ECONOMY
investing.com

EU's Sefcovic says Britain must reciprocate now on Brexit proposals

DUBLIN (Reuters) - European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic urged Britain on Wednesday to reciprocate immediately to concessions made over post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland in recent months, saying Brussels would be firm defending its interests. "We made an important move towards the UK with far reaching proposals for...
POLITICS
The New Yorker

The Tragic Choices Behind Britain’s Refugee Crisis

It has been a cold, calm November in southern England. Every few days, the autumnal murk has been punctured by skies of frigid, high-blue brilliance. And on these days, inflatable rubber boats—gray or black, sometimes as many as a few dozen—have set off from the wide, sandy beaches of northern France and chanced a course through the shipping lanes of the English Channel, seeking to bring migrants and refugees to the shores of Britain. “After five hours, the floating boat stopped working,” a Middle Eastern man who recently made the crossing, and whom I will call Adam, said. “Water started to enter our boat.” According to Adam, there were forty-eight people on his dinghy, including women and young children. He called the British Coast Guard from his cell phone and gave them the boat’s location. “She told me, ‘O.K., give us two hours,’ ” Adam recalled. “Two hours?” he replied. “We will be under the sea.” A patrol vessel reached them in an hour. While they were waiting to be rescued, a fishing trawler circled the dinghy three times, and a man shouted at them in English. “Just racists,” Adam told me. “They came and said, ‘Go back to your country. Go back to France.’ ”
HOMELESS
wibqam.com

Britain seeks G7 ‘show of unity’ against Russia over Ukraine crisis

LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) – The world’s wealthiest democracies will on Saturday seek to present a united front against Russian aggression toward Ukraine when Britain hosts a meeting of foreign ministers in the northern English city of Liverpool. The G7 meeting, attended in person by U.S. Secretary of State...
POLITICS
The Independent

Virus and migrant worries spur EU to toughen border rules

The European Union on Tuesday launched a major revamp of the rules governing the movement of people and goods into and around Europe as coronavirus restrictions and fears over a “hybrid attack” from Belarus using migrants are placing increasing strains on its passport-free travel area.The Schengen area comprises 26 countries — including non-EU nations Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland. The removal of border checks between them has been a boon for business, trade and travel. Almost 1.7 million people live in one Schengen country and work in another, while an estimated 3.5 million people cross an internal border every...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Bank of England orders lenders to put money into rainy day fund

UK banks will be asked to set aside cash to absorb any future shocks, as the Bank of England said that economic risks have returned to their pre-pandemic levels.Banks will have to set 1% of their capital aside as part of the so-called countercyclical capital buffer, following the Bank’s decision on Monday.The Bank slashed the buffer to zero in the early days of the pandemic, freeing up the money that the banks had previously set aside to cover shocks.The 1% buffer is still behind where it had been set before the pandemic, but the Bank could decide to hike the...
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy