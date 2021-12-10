Ratings: Sheldon, Organized Crime Lead Non-NFL Fare; Station 19, Grey's Go Low

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Young Sheldon and NBC’s Law & Order: Organized Crime tied for Thursday’s non-NFL demo win.

Sheldon (with 6.8 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating), Ghosts (5.6 mil/0.5), B Positive (4.2 mil/0.4) and Bull (3.85 mil/0.3) were all steady in the demo, though Bull pretty much matched its all-time audience low. United States of Al (4.9 mil/0.4) was down a tenth.

Over on NBC, The Blacklist (2.8 mil/0.3) was steady and SVU (3.4 mil/0.5, read recap ) dipped to season lows, while OC (3.4 mil/0.6, read recap and post mortem ) put up its best numbers since Sept. 30.

ABC’s Station 19 (3.9 mil/0.5) and Grey’s Anatomy (3.5 mil/0.5, read recap ) both slipped to series lows, while Big Sky (2.4 mil/0.3) was flat.

The CW’s Walker (1 mil/0.2, read recap ) ticked up, Legacies (350K/0.1, read recap ) was steady.

Fox’s Thursday Night Football (9.6 mil/2.2) is down sharply from last week’s early numbers.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!