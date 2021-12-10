ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, CT

Grandparent Bail Scam Is Foiled By Middletown Police

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mAzpS_0dJWo1HV00

A 36-year-old man from the Bronx was arrested after trying to steal money from a Central Jersey woman through a "bail scam," authorities said.

Oscal Novas Bastista was arrested by Middletown police at 3:55 p.m. Wednesday when he arrived at the victim's Middletown home to pick up "bail money" for her grandson, police said.

The woman had gotten a call from someone claiming her grandson had been arrested and needed money to get out of jail, police said inj a press statement.

The victim contacted police, who were able to quickly respond and apprehend the suspect at the scene, they said.

Novas Bastista was charged with theft by deception

Novas Bastista was being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold.

In the event that a person receives a bail call Middletown police urge them to contact their local law enforcement agency.

Additionally, people should contact the relative in question or the relative’s other family members in order to verify their well-being.

Last, people should not give out personal information such as names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, and address to unknown parties, police said.

