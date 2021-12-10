ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Issues Indoor Mask Mandate, Says She Warned It Could Happen

By Erin Brady
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"I have warned for weeks that additional steps could be necessary," she said during a press conference announcing the statewide...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Nevada State
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
State
Washington State
State
Illinois State
State
Oregon State
City
Buffalo, NY
New York City, NY
Government
State
Hawaii State
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anime Nyc#Mandates#Gyms#New Yorkers#Omicron#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
661K+
Followers
73K+
Post
693M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy