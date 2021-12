Two The Wheel of Time characters are faced with an impossible choice in this week's episode and ComicBook.com spoke with star Madeleine Madden to talk about her character's big moment and the fallout. Early on in The Wheel of Time's first season, the show's core cast of characters found itself split into three groups. Each group has faced different dangers on the separate path to Tar Valon, but this week's episode sees Egwene (Madden) and Perrin (Marcus Rutherford) fall in the hands of the Children of the Light, a militant group of armed zealots looking to kill Channelers. When Eamon Valda (Abdul Salis) captures the pair, he offers them a cruel choice – either Egwene admits to being able to Channel the One Power or he'll torture Perrin to death in front of her.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO