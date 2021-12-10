NBA fines Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks $25,000

Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks was fined $25,000 by the NBA for his actions in the final minutes of the Grizzlies’ loss Wednesday to the Mavericks.

Brooks was punished “for aggressively confronting a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner upon his ejection,” league operations president Byron Spruell said in a statement Friday.

Brooks had to be held back after receiving his second technical at the end of the 104-96 loss at FedExForum, Assistant coach Darko Rajakovic and the team’s head of security tried to cover his mouth as they shoved him from the court toward the locker room, but he already was well into his curse-filled tirade.

In the media availability afterward, Brooks said: “It was tough. As you saw in the games, we have been playing physical basketball for about a week now. And, all of sudden, new officials come in here and they call an inconsistent game. They call it ticky-tack in the first half, and then in the second half they want to call nothing.

“You have guys getting undercut. I’m getting hit and falling to the floor and there’s no call. It’s a lack of protection for the players, and that’s the main thing.

“I felt like this crew came out and made it about them, and that’s bull. Obviously, I can’t put it all on them. We have to get 50-50 balls and rebound the basketball. We have to be able to hit shots in timely ways.

“But this crew did not protect the players. They just wanted to get the game over with, and that’s bulls---. That’s bulls--- from the very beginning. That’s bull.”

Brooks is not playing, not because of his actions, but because he was entered in health and safety protocols on Thursday, joining Ja Morant.