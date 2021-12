In summer, Oppenheim Group founder Jason Oppenheim went official with one of our fav Selling Sunset realtors, Chrishell Stause. So when season four was released last month, lots of people were surprised to see there wasn’t any loved up content from the two of them. Yes, there were many glaring hints that they may have been at least starting to see each other in that way, but Jason has now finally spilled the tea on exactly what was going on between them during season four filming and the decisions they made about what to share.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO