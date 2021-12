“Out of sight, out of mind” is how the saying normally goes. But there’s also “distance makes the heart grow fonder”. So which one is it? While I don’t think we’re fully qualified to help with processing all of that, it’s easy to know that the latter applies to Electric Forest in Rothbury, Michigan. The festival has not occurred since 2019 after being postponed twice due to the global pandemic. It’s been weird not having the festival, especially for the lot who have had the luxury of attending in the past years, even when it was named Rothbury. So, as of today, to see the confirmed dates and now the artists playing (June 23-26) is such a wonderful feeling.

FESTIVAL ・ 5 DAYS AGO