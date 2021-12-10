ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Dole remembered as 'giant of our time and of all time'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bob Dole was honored Friday at Washington National Cathedral as top leaders from both parties gathered to display the kind of bipartisanship now rare in modern government, a tribute to the longtime Kansas senator’s ability to practice bare-knuckle politics without losing an overriding sense of...

Salina Post

Kansas honors Bob Dole one final time

RUSSELL —As a testament to the wide swath of lives he touched throughout his life, area residents and national leaders filled the St. Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Russell Saturday morning to remember Sen. Bob Dole. Attending the service was a true cross-section of Americans, including a...
JC Post

Dole's last Kansas journey honors service, political career

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Bob Dole made a final journey back to the prairie state that shaped him for memorials in his western Kansas hometown and at the Statehouse to honor the military service that left him severely wounded and the distinguished political career that followed his recovery. Honors...
Salina Post

Always a Kansan, Bob Dole returns home for the final time

Former U.S. Senator Bob Dole returned to his home state of Kansas for the final time late this afternoon. Dole died Sunday in Washington, D.C. He was 98. The plane landed after 5 p.m. Friday at the Salina Regional Airport. Dignitaries, including Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, were on hand as Dole's flag-draped casket was taken off the plane and placed in a hearse by a military honor guard.
Leavenworth Times

Former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole arrives home in Kansas for the final time

SALINA — In a beautiful moment that the native Kansan himself would appreciate, the plane carrying the casket of former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole touched down just after the sun dipped under the Salina horizon Friday evening. The plane, an Air Force Boeing C-32 which is primarily used to...
JC Post

WWII Memorial ceremony honoring Bob Dole

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bob Dole is being honored with a private service at Washington National Cathedral and a public one at the World War II Memorial a day after lying in state at the U.S. Capitol, where President Joe Biden and top leaders from both parties saluted a “giant in our history."
Dallas News

Bob Dole lived long enough to, ironically, epitomize a kinder time in Washington

Bob Dole first emerged as a national figure in the early 1970s, defending President Richard Nixon’s Vietnam policies and excoriating such Democratic opponents as Sens. Edward Kennedy and George McGovern. The Senate had no more partisan member, and it made Dole’s national political career, first as Nixon’s Republican national chairman...
fox40jackson.com

Remembering Bob Dole, a unique American figure

The passing of Senator Bob Dole marks the end of an era. Senator Dole’s service in World War II, his love for President Dwight Eisenhower, (with whom he shared Kansas roots), and his dedicated life of public service, despite a severe war wound, made him a remarkable man. Senator Dole...
13newsnow.com

Bob Dole remembered as a statesman and a war hero

NORFOLK, Va. — A statesman and a hero. That's how Bob Dole is being remembered. The former Kansas Senator and three-time Presidential candidate died over the weekend. Count Bill Whitehurst as a member of the Bob Dole fan club. "He was a man you could respect," he said. "His word...
KEVN

Lawmakers in Washington remember the late Senator Bob Dole

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A Capitol Hill icon passed away at 98 Sunday. Former Sen. Bob Dole (R-Kan.) is being remembered by colleagues and friends as a hero whose legacy will live on. There has been a bipartisan outpouring of support for the late senator, who served in the Senate...
WCAX

Local politicians remember the late Sen. Bob Dole

(WCAX) - Local politicians are recalling their fondest memories of the former war hero and U.S. Senator Bob Dole, who died at the age of 98 Sunday. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, wrote in a statement he Tweeted Sunday, “Bob Dole was a giant of the Senate. I remember a large number of Republican and Democratic Senators gathering on the Floor to praise him when he stepped down from the Senate,” Leahy said. “Traveling with him, working with him and writing legislation with him are among my fondest memories of the Senate. Marcelle and I were honored to be with him when he received the Congressional Gold Medal and I was humbled to be asked to speak along with Senator Pat Roberts about Senator Dole. Marcelle and I send sincere condolences to his wonderful wife Elizabeth.”
