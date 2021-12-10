ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurinburg, NC

A sad so-long to the town of East Laurinburg

 4 days ago

The town of East Laurinburg is history — as of July 1, 2022. At that time, it will be the community of East Laurinburg.

Which is a shame.

Most who have been following the situation in the town of only about 300 for the past 18 months knew this day was coming. And on Tuesday, it arrived.

The state’s Local Government Commission, chaired by State Treasurer Dale Folwell, voted that afternoon to dissolve East Laurinburg’s charter — an action made possible by a recent bill in the General Assembly which gave the LGC authority to take such an action without a vote of state senators and representatives.

It was the first time the LGC had ever been the deciding entity to remove a town’s charter.

But Folwell and the LGC had been reluctantly urging the General Assembly to decharter East Laurinburg for a long time and for a variety of reasons, not the least of which is the fact that the town’s elected leaders had failed to file a yearly audit since 2017. On top of that, attempts by the LGC and State Rep. Garland Pierce to assist the town in getting those audits caught up basically went ignored.

Add to that an investigation by State Auditor Beth Wood’s office into the town’s finances found that a previous town finance officer had embezzled more than $11,000 from the town for personal and suspicious reasons.

There is no blaming anyone in this process except those associated with East Laurinburg Town Hall over the years. They showed little or no care what might happen to this historic town — though we will give some kudos to those recently elected: Mayor Gail Chavis and Council members Judy Huggins, Terry Godwin and Glenda Locklear — for accepting their write-in votes and saying all the right things since early last month. But it was far too little and far too late.

East Laurinburg has probably made history during its time of existence, but the history it made Tuesday will live on in infamy.

***

County can’t get it right

The Scotland County Board of Commissioners took time for its annual election of chair and vice-chair this week, and whiffed.

We have nothing against Whit Gibson, who has served the board long and well, including as chair. But it’s time for new blood in that chair, and the board couldn’t do it.

Gibson nudged out Commissioner Tim Ivey for the post by a meager 4-3 vote — which simply shows our county board is split between the good ol’ faction and the progressive members.

For vice-chair, the board voted — once again 4-3 — to put retiring-then-not-retiring Commissioner John Alford in the seat over Commissioner Darrel “BJ” Gibson. It’s a nice farewell gift to Alford, who in 17 years hasn’t ever been chair or vice-chair, but it’s the wrong move.

We think a board led by Ivey and Darrel “BJ” Gibson would be exactly what we need now — and apparently, some in the community feel the same … though one comment on our website that “elections have consequences” has us wondering when that might happen, since Scotland County, like it’s Board of Commissioners, just keeps putting in the same past-their-prime people.

Whit Gibson said he is hoping the board can come together now to do positive things for Scotland County, but the 4-3 votes show that’s not likely.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.”

Comments / 2

Kudos galore to those who contributed

The not-so-good news is that the Hometown Heroes for the Holidays effort fell far short of its goal this year. The great news is that at least 55 children in Scotland County will get a much merrier Christmas because of those who gave to the Hometown Heroes effort over the past few weeks.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Bonuses in time for Christmas

LAURINBURG — Scotland County School system employees will receive retention bonuses from the county this week. And employees who qualify will receive the state bonus in January. The board on Monday voted to keep Rick Singletary and Carolyn Banks as chair and vice-chair, respectively, of the Board of Education.
LAURINBURG, NC
Broadband survey presented to county

LAURINBURG — County officials and the public got to hear about the Regional Broadband Study and about fiber Monday morning. The study is being done in the five-county region — Richmond, Hoke, Robeson, Bladen and Scotland — which has been going on for the past year and a half.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Move the university headquarters?

Should the UNC System headquarters be moved from Chapel Hill to Raleigh where it could be conveniently closer to other state educational agencies and the state legislature that has ultimate control over it?. In its recently adopted budget bill, the legislature provided for this move. Nobody argues with its power...
RALEIGH, NC
Relay prepares for January kickoff

LAURINBURG — After two years of not having face-to-face meetings, Relay for Life of Scotland County is gearing up for its first in-person kickoff in January. The meeting will be on Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. in the Laurinburg Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. “We’re excited about being able to...
LAURINBURG, NC
Unanimous vote by LGC removes East Laurinburg charter

RALEIGH — The town of East Laurinburg will cease to exist as an incorporated municipality after June 30, 2022. That decision came Tuesday with a unanimous vote by the Local Government Commission, It is the first time in history the LGC exercised new statutory power to revoke charters of local governments that are in fiscal distress and unable to sustain operations.
LAURINBURG, NC
Aces for Autism receives grant

SECU Foundation recently announced a $1.5 million grant to Aces for Autism for the first phase construction of a new facility – the SECU Autism Clinic of Eastern North Carolina. The building will be located on a new campus in Winterville and will nearly triple the non-profit’s capacity to serve their larger community, dramatically reducing their current waitlist. In the photo, left to right: SECU Foundation Executive Director Jama Campbell and SECU Regional Senior Vice President Kevin Mack present ceremonial check to Aces for Autism Board Chair Keith Styron, President/CEO Kyle Robinson, and Co-founder Bobbie Robinson.
WINTERVILLE, NC
BOE discusses cost of summer school

LAURINBURG – The Scotland County Board of Education met for the final time in 2021 on Monday to discuss several issues, including the Summer Bridge program. Superintendent Takeda LeGrand said the district plans to serve one-third of the student population through the program. But it doesn’t come at a...
LAURINBURG, NC
Pracht talks about career at SHCS

LAURINBURG — Was it CEO Greg Wood? Or was it CFO Matt Pracht?. “There’s been a bit of mistaken identity around the hospital since Greg showed up,” Pracht told the Rotary Club on Tuesday. Now I make sure to start conversations with ‘I’m not Greg, I’m Matt.’”
LAURINBURG, NC
NORMAN — The Norman Town Council will explore ways to use their COVID relief money beginning early next year. The town received their first check of $13,000 from the American Rescue Plan in October. They’re set to receive $27,000 in total. “After the New Year, we need to...
LUMBERTON, NC
All candidate filings for March 2022 elections suspended

RALEIGH — North Carolina’s highest court on Wednesday pushed back the March 2022 election primaries for legislative, congressional and judicial seats to give state courts time to review lawsuits claiming the Republican-controlled legislature illegally gerrymandered some districts. The order includes the rescheduled municipal elections as well. In Scotland...
LAURINBURG, NC
