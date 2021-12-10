ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

US inflation highest since 1982 | Finance

By Alfred Airaldii
Taylor Daily Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to rising raw material prices, staff shortages and logistics disruptions, companies are forced to pay higher costs on their own. As a result, the cost of living in the United States increased by 6.8% last month compared to the same period last year. Economic recovery. Inflation is in...

www.taylordailypress.net

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Inflation is out of control. It's time for the Fed to raise interest rates

Opinion by Dana M. Peterson for CNN Business Perspectives. Inflation now tops the list of complaints among US consumers. Prices for everything, from necessities like food, energy and shelter, to luxury goods like autos and vacations, continue to climb. Amid this worsening challenge, Americans are looking for some relief. In...
BUSINESS
CNN

A key inflation measure just hit its highest level on record

New York (CNN Business) — A key inflation gauge showed that US prices continued to climb in November as pandemic-era supply chain chaos and a labor shortage continues. The producer price index — which tracks the average changes in selling prices that domestic producers receive over time — rose 9.6% over the 12 months ended in November. It was the biggest jump since the data series was first calculated in November 2010, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and a larger advance than economists had expected.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Us Federal Reserve#Corona#Reuters#The Us Federal Reserve#Fed
AFP

US Fed opens policy meeting focused on inflation threat

The Federal Reserve opened its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, focused squarely on how to address the troubling US inflation threat. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has signaled that the central bank will pull back on its pandemic stimulus measures more quickly, which would put it in position to raise interest rates and try to quash the wave of rising prices that have hit American households. In addition to the political damage inflation has done to President Joe Biden, investors are getting nervous about rising interest rates and a resurgence of Covid-19 cases due to the new Omicron variant. The concerns sent Wall Street stocks lower for a second straight session on Tuesday, ahead of the conclusion of the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) meeting Wednesday, when policymakers are expected to announce the Fed will further slow its monthly bond purchases.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
The Independent

Wholesale inflation jumps record 9.6% over past 12 months

Prices at the wholesale level surged by a record 9.6% in November from a year earlier, an indication of on-going inflation pressures The Labor Department said Tuesday that its producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches consumers, rose 0.8% in November after a 0.6% monthly gain in October. It was the highest monthly reading in four months.Food prices, which had fallen 0.3% in October, jumped 1.2% in November. Energy prices rose 2.6% after a 5.3% percent rise October.The 12-month increase in wholesale inflation set a new record, surpassing the old records for 12-month increases of 8.6% set...
BUSINESS
AFP

US Fed poised to face down inflation dragon

After more than a decade of tame inflation, a wave of prices increases has washed through the US economy, affecting cars, housing and food and shaking policymakers intent on selling a reassuring message of recovery. But the Fed's thinking has been shifting in recent weeks, and more policymakers have been morphing into inflation hawks, signaling the central bank will need to raise borrowing rates in 2022 to get inflation closer to its two percent goal.
BUSINESS
WLNS

Inflation is painfully high, but some relief may be coming

NEW YORK (AP) — Inflation is painfully high, but this hopefully is close to as bad as it gets. Consumer prices rose 6.8% for the 12 months ending in November, a 39-year high. Many economists expect inflation to remain near this level for a few more months but to then moderate through 2022 for a […]
BUSINESS
Taylor Daily Press

5 Reasons 2022 Will Be a Record Year in the US Economy

Analysts and economists are in agreement: if the Omigran variant does not throw a spanner into jobs, all cards are good for a strong fiscal year in the US, with growth above 4 percent. This is why they are so optimistic. 1. Willing to spend money on the rich. ING’s...
BUSINESS
Ohio Capital Journal

Why is inflation so high? Is it bad? An economist answers 3 questions about soaring consumer prices

By William Hauk, University of South Carolina Consumer prices jumped 6.8% in November 2021 from a year earlier – the fastest rate of increase since 1982, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data published on Dec. 10, 2021. The biggest jumps during the month were in energy, used cars and clothing. The Conversation U.S. asked […] The post Why is inflation so high? Is it bad? An economist answers 3 questions about soaring consumer prices appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
BUSINESS
Tampa Bay Times

US consumer inflation up 6.8% in past year, most since 1982

WASHINGTON — Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.8 percent in November compared with a year earlier as surging costs for food, energy, housing and other items left Americans enduring their highest annual inflation rate in 39 years. The Labor Department also reported Friday that prices rose 0.8 percent from...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy