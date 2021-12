WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police announced that they have charged an Elsmere man in connection with a November shots fired incident. Authorities state that on November 19, Wilmington Police responded to a shots fired incident, with no injuries, that took place in the 500 block of North Madison Street. Through the course of an investigation, 24-year-old Elijah Warren of Elsmere was identified as a suspect, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 9 DAYS AGO