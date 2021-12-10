ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Minneapolis braces for 1st major storm of winter season, tornadoes target the South

By Emily Shapiro and Max Golembo, ABC News
 5 days ago
ABC News

NEW YORK — A major storm is moving from the Rockies to the East Coast over the next two days, bringing with it heavy snow to the Upper Midwest and severe thunderstorms to the east.

A winter storm warning has been issued in the Upper Midwest and the Great Lakes where snow is set to blow through Colorado, Wyoming, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. A winter storm warning is in effect for cities including Aspen, Sioux Falls and Minneapolis.

Meanwhile, from Arkansas to Tennessee to Kentucky to Indiana, the threat will be strong tornadoes and damaging winds on Friday night.

Shortly before 7 p.m. local time, a "large and extremely dangerous tornado" was confirmed near Jonesboro, Arkansas, moving northeast at 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Tornado watches have also been issued in Little Rock, Arkansas, and Memphis, Tennessee.

The worst tornado threat is from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tornadoes are especially dangerous at night because residents may sleep through alerts.

Temperatures are forecast to climb to 62 degrees in Boston, 66 in New York, 73 in Washington, D.C., and 77 in Savannah, Georgia.

Wind alerts are being issued from Chicago to Philadelphia to Washington, D.C. Power outages are possible.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

