Publisher 505 Games alongside developers and partners at All In! Games, One More Level, 3D Realms, and Slipgate Ironworks have announced that their cult classic first-person cyberpunk parkour action game, Ghostrunner, will be receiving an expansion introducing a new playable character. Titled Project_Hel, players control the titular Hel, one of the original game’s bosses, on her own personal quest where combat is the name of the game. Further, she can take one more hit than the Ghostrunner while also being purposefully designed for veterans and prospective new players.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO