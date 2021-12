Mitski unveiled the latest single from Laurel Hell in the form of “Heat Lightning.” The brooding song is three minutes of the artist ruminating about the perils of insomnia (we’ve all been there before). “Heat Lightning” was originally written by Mitski on piano, where she sings “And there’s nothing I can do // Not much I can change // Can I give it up to you / Would that be okay? / There’s nothing I can do / Not much I can change // I give it up to you / I surrender.”

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO