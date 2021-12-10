Meet the Sustainable Alternative to Concrete that Caught the Eye of Dior and Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton paid tribute to fashion icon Virgil Abloh, founder of Off-White and the artistic director of LV’s menswear collection, by hosting his final runway show “Virgil Was Here” in Miami. The show featured Abloh’s Spring-Summer collection, honoring the late fashion designer’s contributions to the brand. Attendees included Ye, Kim Kardashian, North West, Pharell, and Bella Hadid. Abloh served as the creative director for Ye’s DONDA creative agency and helped create the album covers for “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” and “Yeezus”; Ye dedicated his latest Sunday Service performance to Abloh by having the Sunday Service choir perform “Easy On Me” by Adele. Rappers Offset, Quavo, and Kid Cudi walked on the runway during the presentation; Cudi walked in Abloh’s first Louis Vuitton show back in 2018 and the two frequently collaborated together on Cudi’s evolving style and merch.
Comments / 1