ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Meet the Sustainable Alternative to Concrete that Caught the Eye of Dior and Louis Vuitton

By Andy Corbley
Good News Network
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat do an American crayfish, a Japanese weed, a French fashion label, and a British designer have in common? They are coming together to create a more sustainable bio-concrete. Using Japanese knotweed and shells from American signal crayfish to replace the sand and rocks that make traditional concrete strong...

www.goodnewsnetwork.org

Comments / 1

Related
vegnews.com

Louis Vuitton’s First Sustainable Shoe Is Made With Vegan Corn Leather

This month, luxury French fashion brand Louis Vuitton released its most sustainable shoe to date: Charlie, which is made with vegan leather from an interesting vegetable source. The gender-neutral shoe, a first for the brand, features an upper crafted from Biopolioli, a corn-based material that is similar to polyurethane but more sustainable.
ENVIRONMENT
Footwear News

Gucci’s North Face Collaboration Is Back for Round Two

Gucci and The North Face are back together once again for an unexpected second drop of their hype-worthy collaboration. Much like the archival ‘70s designs from the first drop, chapter two of the collection by the Alessandro Michele-led Italian fashion house and the outerwear giant continues to have a significant outdoor influence, but this time with a ‘90s edge. The extensive 130-piece, cross-category collection for men and women comprises of ready-to-wear, soft accessories, luggage, and shoes, including many pieces like hiking boots, multi-pocketed backpacks, and insulated jackets that reinforce its outdoor purpose. Bright colors and several floral prints created in partnership with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Shropshire Star

Mercedes-Maybach reveals collaboration with late fashion designer Virgil Abloh

The electric show car is ‘designed to inspire the next generation’. Mercedes-Maybach has revealed an electric show car that was built in collaboration with the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who died last Sunday, aged 41. Dubbed Project Maybach, it is ‘a collaborative electric show car designed to inspire the...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Vulture

Virgil Abloh’s Life Celebrated In Final Louis Vuitton Runway Show

Louis Vuitton paid tribute to fashion icon Virgil Abloh, founder of Off-White and the artistic director of LV’s menswear collection, by hosting his final runway show “Virgil Was Here” in Miami. The show featured Abloh’s Spring-Summer collection, honoring the late fashion designer’s contributions to the brand. Attendees included Ye, Kim Kardashian, North West, Pharell, and Bella Hadid. Abloh served as the creative director for Ye’s DONDA creative agency and helped create the album covers for “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” and “Yeezus”; Ye dedicated his latest Sunday Service performance to Abloh by having the Sunday Service choir perform “Easy On Me” by Adele. Rappers Offset, Quavo, and Kid Cudi walked on the runway during the presentation; Cudi walked in Abloh’s first Louis Vuitton show back in 2018 and the two frequently collaborated together on Cudi’s evolving style and merch.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
vegasmagazine.com

Social Media Superstar Emma Chamberlain Showcases Louis Vuitton's Latest Shoe Collection

Louis Vuitton ambassador Emma Chamberlain hits the pavement and levels up her singular style with the functional elegance of the house’s latest shoe collection by Nicolas Ghesquière. Patti high boots in grained goat leather, us.louisvuitton.com. “Clothing, photography, paintings and music have always been exciting to me,” says social...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

The 11 Best Everyday Boots, According to Fashion Insiders

We gathered designers from footwear brands including Dear Frances, Hanifa, and Loeffler Randall, as well leading stylists, writers, and fashion directors, to tell us about the everyday (and elevated) boots they're pairing with outfit after outfit this winter. From lug-sole Chelsea boots to thigh-high leather styles, fashion insiders say the following 11 pairs are cool, versatile and offer a hint of winter weather proofing. At least one of their everyday boots will make its way to your wardrobe by the time you finish perusing the list.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Beyonce Sparkles in Gucci x Balenciaga Blazer and Hypebeast Stocking Boots

Beyonce took head-to-toe glamour to new heights in her latest Instagram outfit post. While posing with husband Jay-Z, the “Flawless” singer wore a full outfit from Gucci’s “Aria” collection. The ensemble, a “hacked’ collaboration with Balenciaga, featured the French brand’s “Hourglass” blazer in a silver tone. The style featured exaggerated hip proportions, as well as sharp shoulders, lapels and large black button closures. However, its greatest statement came from allover crystals, as well as both “Gucci” and “Balenciaga” logos revamped in black crystals. Beyonce elevated her look’s sparkle with a crystal-covered clutch shaped like a human heart from the same collection,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invasive Species#American#Japanese#French#British#Lvmh#Romans#Dutch#Comm
WKRG

Best Gucci perfume

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Gucci perfume adds a clean, sophisticated touch with a minimum amount of time and effort. Find the perfume that works best for your body chemistry and personal style by sampling it and testing the product in advance. Talk to your doctor if you have any allergy concerns or consider applying a tester spritz to easily washable areas such as your wrist. If you are looking for a luxurious, tasteful floral-inspired addition to your perfume collection, look no further than Gucci Bloom.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Louis Vuitton Dedicates Windows Worldwide to the Late Virgil Abloh

No Christmas windows yet for Louis Vuitton, still mourning the loss of Virgil Abloh, its artistic director of men’s collections, who died of cancer on Nov. 28 at age 41. The French luxury brand has dedicated the windows of boutiques around the world in a poetic remembrance, displaying large panels of smudged, vibrant color and the poignant tagline “Virgil was here.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Done Deals: Prince Partners With Pajar Canada to Launch Footwear + More

Catch all the latest news about footwear industry acquisitions, and licensing and distribution agreements here. Got a deal in the works? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Dec. 14, 2021: Prince, a leading tennis and lifestyle brand has inked a partnership with Pajar Canada to design, manufacture, and distribute footwear and outerwear for the brand. Prince is owned by Authentic Brands Group, the brand marketing firm that also owns Forever 21, JCPenney and Reebok. Via the partnership with Pajar Canada, Prince will expand into the footwear category with a new collection of shoes meant to be worn off the court. “Pajar Canada is...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
China
WWD

Franzi Relaunched With Margherita Bag

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Entrepreneur Marco Calzoni is banking on “the queen of handbags.” In relaunching the Franzi label, 150 years after its foundation, Calzoni has singled out the Margherita bag, which will hit stores in time for Christmas. The bag is named after the first Queen of Italy and member of the Savoia family, “a very sophisticated, multifaceted and modern woman, interested in social and political issues,” said Calzoni.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks From the 'House of Gucci' L.A. PremiereA Look Inside the New York 'House of Gucci' Premiere'House of Gucci' London Premiere Red Carpet:...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
themanual.com

Off White and Louis Vuitton Fashion Visionary Virgil Abloh Passes at 41

Notable figures across the arts, fashion, and sports industries have shared tributes to designer Virgil Abloh, who died from cancer at age 41 on Sunday, Nov. 28. This includes Kendall Jenner, Kanye West (for whom Abloh was a groomsman), Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber (whose wedding dress he designed), and Drake.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

The Fashion Figures We Lost in 2021

Carrying on from the start of the pandemic, loss remained a theme of 2021. The fashion industry was hit hard by the deaths not only of those who have formed the industry but by those still in the midst of reshaping it. Here, we take a moment to reflect on the fashion figures who passed this year.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
newschool.edu

Louis Vuitton at Parsons Paris

Thursday November 25, Millie and Clara from Louis Vuitton visited the Romainville campus to meet our current students. We welcomed them in the fashion studio, where the senior fashion design students were working on their collection that they will present as part of their final thesis. The meeting started with a wonderful introductory presentation about the history and the vision of the brand, which also touched on its core values and the importance of its heritage. After the presentation, our students had a chance to ask their questions to the recruiters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hypebeast.com

Louis Vuitton Unveils Virgil Abloh Statue at SS22 Miami Presentation

Shortly after an official announcement that Virgil Abloh had lost his private two-year battle with cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare aggressive form of cancer,. announced that the posthumous presentation of his Spring/Summer 2022 collection in Miami would “pay tribute to the life and legacy of a creative genius.”. In front of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Louis Vuitton honors Virgil Abloh at star-studded Miami show

Legendary designer Virgil Abloh, who unexpectedly passed away on Sunday at age 41, was memorialized tonight during Louis Vuitton’s presentation of his Spring Summer 2022 collection in Miami. In an Instagram post by the French fashion house, per Abloh’s and his wife Shannon Abloh’s request, the fashion show was to...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy