Erie County, PA

Families can begin to pick up their toys during Toys for Tots distribution weekend

By Fontaine Glenn
 4 days ago

It’s gearing up to be a busy weekend for Toys for Tots as families will be picking up their toys that were donated by the Erie community.

Starting Friday, families with the last name starting with A-M lined up inside the old Office Max building for the first day of distribution weekend.

On Saturday, the remaining families with last names starting with N-Z will pick up their gifts.

The Erie Toys for Tots organizer says Toys for Tots has collected 20,000 toys with more boxes to count.

“I say it all the time, but hey without the community being involved I don’t think any of this would be able to happen and keep increasing every year. My goal next year will be the same thing as this year to just try and get the word out,” said Sergeant Major Michael Bajor, coordinator, Toys for Tots Erie.

Any extra toys that were not given out this year will be rolled over to next year as Sgt. Bajor sees this program continue to grow in Erie County.

