ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Tractor seat plant brings color to fall, winter landscapes

lsuagcenter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are looking to add a splash of bright color to shaded areas in the fall and early winter, ligularia is an excellent choice. Many people commonly refer to it as tractor seat plant, as the shape of the leaf resembles one. It’s also sometimes called leopard plant, but no...

www.lsuagcenter.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Plant of the Week - Christmas Cactus

I have to stay with the Holiday theme for plant picks, so this week, let’s look at the Christmas Cactus!. Now here is an indoor plant that just keeps on giving year after year, producing it’s most exotic looking flowers (colors include red, rose, purple, lavender, pink, peach, cream and white – which can last 6-8 weeks at cooler temps) on the ends of some very unusual looking foliage, every year from Thanksgiving to Christmas. And did we mention it’s one of the easiest indoor plants to grow? Great looking foliage plant, topped off with Holiday flowers…what more could you ask for?
GARDENING
Golf.com

10 winter-resistant plants that will add color to your yard

All the leaves are brown, and the sky is gray. At least, that’s the case in many parts of the country right now, where the weather has turned cold, and once-vibrant landscapes have lost much of their luster. Does it have to be that way?. David Fisher is a landscape...
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
agnetwest.com

Tips for Moving Plants Indoors for the Winter Months

Some tips for moving plants indoors for the winter. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. Many popular houseplants come from tropical regions of the world, so they do especially well when you place them outside during summer to soak up some extra humidity and warmth. But just like it’s best to gradually move them outdoors in spring to avoid problems like sunburn, it’s also important to give your plants a little extra care before you transition them back to indoor life.
GARDENING
Meridian Star

Plant cole crops now for winter vegetables

Even though I still have tomatoes and peppers producing in my home garden, I know these summer vegetables are on borrowed time. While I like being able to harvest tomatoes on Thanksgiving, it’s the time of year to appreciate the great cool-season vegetables we can grow. From broccoli, cauliflower, kale...
AGRICULTURE
Mercury News

Gardening: Preparing your landscape for winter

Fall is a season of transition and that includes your garden. Make the most of beautiful fall days to enjoy your garden and prepare your landscape for the winter ahead. Put fall leaves to work in your landscape improving your soil, reducing maintenance, and creating winter homes for toads, frogs, and beneficial insects. Mow over the leaves that land on the lawn. It may take a couple passes but once the fall leaves are the size of a quarter you can leave them on the lawn to add organic matter and nutrients to the soil.
GARDENING
Durango Herald

If winter is dry, watering your plants is wise

Over the years, I have written well over a dozen articles about our climate: too much snow in the winter and how it damages trees; not enough water in the winter and what that means for farmers and ranchers the next growing season; or how the June dry heat can stress plants.
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Tractor#Beetles#Fertilizer#Rain Gardens#Ligularia Lrb#Usda
lsuagcenter.com

Get It Growing: How do I care for roses in the fall?

[Video](12/13/21) When we think of roses, we might have thoughts of them blooming only in the spring. But fall can be a great time for planting and enjoying roses, too. On this edition of Get it Growing, LSU AgCenter horticulturist Heather Kirk-Ballard and horticulturist Dan Gill discuss how to care for your rose bushes as we move into winter.
GARDENING
lsuagcenter.com

ShiShi Gashira makes winter landscapes come to life

If you’ve noticed the sudden explosion of beautiful rose-pink flowers dotting the landscapes these past few weeks, you have witnessed one of the top-performing shrubs for Louisiana landscapes: ShiShi Gashira. This plant is often listed as Camellia sasanqua in the trade, but it is actually part of the Camellia hiemalis...
GARDENING
Bay Journal

Evergreens: bird-studded stars of the winter landscape

Ignored most of the year, evergreens now  take center stage — because, as the name suggests, they stay green year-round. Most evergreens, though not all, are conifers, which propagate with cones, not flowers. And most evergreens, though not all, have needle– or scale-like leaves, which do in fact shed and...
ANIMALS
Caledonian Record-News

Seed & Weed Club Plants Winter Greenings

Members of the Seed and Weed Garden Club recently filled the Fairbanks Museum flower boxes with several varieties of greens for their winter display. Working on the project are, from left, Andie Dinneen, Arlene Stone, Mary Waldron, Caroline Frey and Mary Beausoliel. Club President Abbie Ruffner also assisted with decorating. (Courtesy photo)
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
bctv.org

Finding the Joy of Plants in Winter

Winter can be a season of joy, yet for many people it is also a season where the lack of light can cause sadness. Plants can provide spaces to be at ease and at peace. By now, you may have heard of the Scandinavian lifestyle of hygge (“hue-gah”). Social media lights up during the winter season with curated pictures of cozy blankets, candles, woolen socks, fireplaces, baked goods, and warm drinks. However, hygge is much more than these material items. Those living in Scandinavian countries are all too aware of the consequences of the shorter days and longer nights. Despite their extreme light conditions, Scandinavians top the charts for joy, happiness, and contentment. The concept of hygge brings forth the ideas of coziness, togetherness, and well-being for individuals and families to cultivate in their lives.
GARDENING
theleadernews.com

Garden Guru: Know when to harvest fall plants

My husband and I planted a fall garden, but we aren’t sure how to tell when to harvest. We planted typically fall plants like broccoli, cabbage and greens as well as carrots and radishes. Can you give us some advice?. Thanks!. Unsure in Oak Forest. Dear Unsure,. Fall provides us...
GARDENING
The Post and Courier

Gardening column: Trees to plant in the Lowcountry for fall color

Thanksgiving has come and gone and the cooler weather is here, which means it is safe to say that autumn is in full swing. And with the shorter days and colder nights, there still tends to feel like something is missing here during the fall months. One of the main...
GARDENING
Picayune Item

Does your landscape include plants that help you with holiday decorating?

Director, The Crosby Arboretum, Mississippi State University. Assistant Extension Professor of Landscape Architecture. It’s the time of year when we explore new ways to decorate our homes for the holidays. I’ve been thinking back to the festive garlands, homemade holiday wreaths, and decorations crafted over the years from native plant materials. It doesn’t take much time to arrange a few clippings from your evergreen shrubs to add to your dining table or mantelpiece. These can provide a simple, no-cost but lovely finishing touch!
GARDENING
finegardening.com

Plants that Peak in Winter in the Midwest

Richie Steffen, executive director of the Elisabeth C. Miller Garden in Seattle and a leading expert on plants, discusses the often-undervalued appeal of winter gardens:. “What many see as a dark and inhospitable season of dull dormancy, however, I view as a chillier continuation of my gardening season. There are many reliable plants that will tolerate, even look their best, during the frosty days of winter. While winter gardens may run short of blooms, especially in cold climates, there is a wonderful selection of evergreen foliage, interesting bark, and richly colored twigs that can make anyone’s winter brighter.”
GARDENING
WNEP-TV 16

Tour The Winter Landscape Of The Morris Arboretum

PHILADELPHIA — The winter landscape has a lot to offer. Paul Epsom takes you on a tour of the Morris Arboretum in the winter season. You will see how various tree barks, trunks, vines, berries and evergreens make for a delightfully eye catching cold weather garden.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Fstoppers

Get Ready for Winter Landscape Photography With Nick Page

With winter approaching fast (for our readers in the northern hemisphere), it's time for landscape photographers to prepare for snowy scenes and cold sunrises. Though it can introduce a new level of challenge to your standard photography routine, photographing landscapes in the winter can also be very rewarding and will certainly add a new dimension to your portfolio.
PHOTOGRAPHY

Comments / 0

Community Policy