Tractor seat plant brings color to fall, winter landscapes

Winter can be a season of joy, yet for many people it is also a season where the lack of light can cause sadness. Plants can provide spaces to be at ease and at peace. By now, you may have heard of the Scandinavian lifestyle of hygge (“hue-gah”). Social media lights up during the winter season with curated pictures of cozy blankets, candles, woolen socks, fireplaces, baked goods, and warm drinks. However, hygge is much more than these material items. Those living in Scandinavian countries are all too aware of the consequences of the shorter days and longer nights. Despite their extreme light conditions, Scandinavians top the charts for joy, happiness, and contentment. The concept of hygge brings forth the ideas of coziness, togetherness, and well-being for individuals and families to cultivate in their lives.

