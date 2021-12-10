How the Players Have Suggested Tweaking the Draft to Improve Competitive Integrity

In case you missed it – FINALLY – the NBA took mercy on the Chicago Bulls, officially postponing their upcoming games against the Pistons and the Raptors. • So, as of now, the Bulls are scheduled to return on December 19th against the Los Angeles Lakers. Considering that is still only six days away, we should not expect to see a fully healthy Bulls team by the end of the week, but the break will still give the franchise some much-needed time to get back some much-needed talent. Coby White and Javonte Green are both the closest to making their return. White, who entered protocols on December 1st has already been taken out of quarantine and allowed in the gym for further cardiovascular testing. Meanwhile, Green tested positive on December 3rd and should be able to start working on his conditioning tomorrow. As for the rest of the Bulls crew, these are the dates they should be allowed to re-enter the team’s facilities:

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO